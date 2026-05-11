What Ruins A Concrete Driveway? 5 Common Causes To Be Aware Of

The difference between an old driveway and a new one is pretty staggering. Cracks, crumbling, lifting, gaps... as time goes by, they really end up in rough shape. But if concrete is one of the most durable materials used in residential construction, how do driveways end up looking so bad anyway? Turns out, there are actually a ton of reasons why this happens, and not all of them are environmental, either.

Each of these factors targets a different part of the driveway's structure, from its surface layer to the soil beneath it. It doesn't matter if you use concrete or asphalt for the driveway. Understanding how and why these things happen is the first step toward preventing them. Otherwise, you just might end up slapped with an expensive bill for a brand-new driveway. We're talking as much as $10,000 or more. If you want to get more life out of your driveway, here are five of the most common (and most damaging) factors to try and avoid.