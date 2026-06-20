Google Quietly Pushed Out A Fix For Android Auto's Disconnect Issues

Right around the time the Samsung Galaxy S26 first landed in stores last March, an update knocked out Android Auto for many users, mostly Galaxy and Pixel owners. They reported that their phones would connect to Android Auto for a moment, then drop, then reconnect. While most of the complaints were from folks using a cable for it, a few wireless users reportedly hit the wall as well.

Thankfully, Google has slipped out a rather low-key fix for the problem, as part of a Google Play Services update. This is the software bundle that quietly keeps a bunch of behind-the-scenes Android features running. It went live on Monday, June 8. The release note attached to this one is pretty short, simply noting "Bug fixes for Device Connections related services."

That kind of vagueness is pretty standard for these updates; however, it actually seems to work. A few outlets, including Android Authority and Tom's Guide, have each said it cleared up at least some of those dropped connections. Tom's Guide reported that their Galaxy S26 Ultra hooked into Android Auto right away after the update was installed. On top of that, the link held far more steadily than it used to.

That said, it's a good idea to keep expectations in check seeing as this isn't Google's first crack at the issue. In April, it had a similar note tucked into the changelog for the month, and that update clearly didn't make the drops go away.