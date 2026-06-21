Quinn Vs. Pittsburgh: Buyers Say This Harbor Freight Impact Socket Set Is The Best Value
Mechanics, both professionals and DIYers, can buy all sorts of helpful gear from a place like Harbor Freight. There are even hi-tech automotive gadgets worth buying at Harbor Freight (though you'll want to steer clear of some of them). But there are also much simpler tools, like a basic socket set, which most mechanics will tell you gets a lot more use than more advanced equipment.
Harbor Freight actually sells many different socket sets. On the surface, they may seem the same, offering the same functionality in mostly the same sizes. But that doesn't mean the quality is the same, and even the slightest differences between two socket sets sometimes make all the difference to certain mechanics. For instance, two impact socket sets from Harbor Freight offer both SAE and metric sizes for ⅜-drive ratchets. Pittsburgh's 37-piece set costs $40. Quinn's 48-piece set only has 11 additional components, but it costs 150% more.
Plus, the $100 set is limited to ⅜-inch only, while Pittsburgh's cheaper set is split between ⅜-inch and ½-inch drive. (Quinn does sell an equivalent ½-inch drive set separately, though.) Of course, that comes at the expense of fewer socket sizes within each group, since it's a smaller set overall. That's the tradeoff you'd have to consider before buying one over the other. Another thing to consider is that, based on user ratings from Harbor Freight customers, one of the sets appears to be slightly better than the other. Perhaps not surprisingly, it's Quinn's pricier socket set.
User ratings are slightly higher for Quinn's set
The Quinn 48-piece ⅜-inch Drive SAE and Metric Master Impact Socket Set comes with both shallow and deep sockets, as well as extension bars, an impact swivel adapter, and four impact drive adapters. It's a sleek-looking set of premium heat-treated chrome-moly steel pieces that are coated in black phosphate and laser-etched and stamped with size markings. It also comes with a durable carrying case.
Among the products offered by the various tool brands owned by Harbor Freight, very few can boast a higher customer score than Quinn's 48-piece impact socket set. It has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 average user rating, based on over 830 customer reviews, which is a decent sample size. Of the customers surveyed, 100% recommend the socket set. When digging into the written reviews left by owners of the set, the gear's quality and durability stand out in particular. One professional mechanic says they use the set at home for personal use and that it's "every bit as good as the tools I have purchased off the trucks in the past."
Also frequently mentioned is the value of the set, given its quality and the included lifetime warranty. Some users also praise the versatility of the set, such as one user who is happy it doesn't skip sizes like 18 mm sockets, which they use for aftermarket parts. Negative reviews are few and far between. A handful of mixed reviews reveal potential downsides in the set, such as the set being a bit heavy overall and the sockets not being thin enough for certain applications. A couple of users mention that they wish bigger sockets were available, such as ⅞-inch and 1-inch options.
Users on Reddit also give a slight edge to Quinn
Pittsburgh is generally one of Harbor Freight's cheaper brands, and there are some solid Pittsburgh tools you can get at Harbor Freight for under $25. At $40, the Pittsburgh 37-Piece ⅜-inch and ½-inch Drive SAE and Metric Impact Socket Set costs a little more than that, but is still significantly cheaper than Quinn's 48-piece set. Its overall user score is also impressive — a 4.8 out of 5 based on over 2,050 customer reviews. While not perfect, 98% of customers recommend Pittsburgh's product compared to the 100% earned by Quinn.
Because these metrics are so close, a more direct head-to-head comparison by users on r/harborfreight can provide more illuminating insight. Pittsburgh's low cost is seen as a big advantage, because it's practical to throw a set of its sockets in the trunk and forget about them until you need them. Many users really like them for casual and DIY use, and one redditor prefers Pittsburgh's range, saying, "The Quinn sets are still good value for what you get, but they actually don't go as large as the Pittsburgh sets."
In that particular thread, more users prefer Quinn's set, though, especially because it doesn't skip sizes. Other reasons include that its size markings are easier to read and that "the smaller sizes have the taper further down the neck." While the higher cost may seem like the biggest difference between the two, a redditor in another thread says that Pittsburgh sockets would cost roughly the same if you bought all the pieces you need. This commenter, though discussing a slightly different set, adds that when you factor in the warranty and that Quinn's sockets are "actually pretty dang good, it's an incredible deal."