Quinn Vs. Pittsburgh: Buyers Say This Harbor Freight Impact Socket Set Is The Best Value

Mechanics, both professionals and DIYers, can buy all sorts of helpful gear from a place like Harbor Freight. There are even hi-tech automotive gadgets worth buying at Harbor Freight (though you'll want to steer clear of some of them). But there are also much simpler tools, like a basic socket set, which most mechanics will tell you gets a lot more use than more advanced equipment.

Harbor Freight actually sells many different socket sets. On the surface, they may seem the same, offering the same functionality in mostly the same sizes. But that doesn't mean the quality is the same, and even the slightest differences between two socket sets sometimes make all the difference to certain mechanics. For instance, two impact socket sets from Harbor Freight offer both SAE and metric sizes for ⅜-drive ratchets. Pittsburgh's 37-piece set costs $40. Quinn's 48-piece set only has 11 additional components, but it costs 150% more.

Plus, the $100 set is limited to ⅜-inch only, while Pittsburgh's cheaper set is split between ⅜-inch and ½-inch drive. (Quinn does sell an equivalent ½-inch drive set separately, though.) Of course, that comes at the expense of fewer socket sizes within each group, since it's a smaller set overall. That's the tradeoff you'd have to consider before buying one over the other. Another thing to consider is that, based on user ratings from Harbor Freight customers, one of the sets appears to be slightly better than the other. Perhaps not surprisingly, it's Quinn's pricier socket set.