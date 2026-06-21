Humvee Vs Hummer: What's The Difference?

Introduced in 1984 the Humvee first saw combat in 1989, and has since gone on to become one of the most legendary U.S. military vehicles in living history. It was built by AM General and commissioned as a replacement to the long-serving Jeep, promising better all-terrain capability and reliability than its predecessor. The Humvee name comes from its original title, the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or HMMWV.

It was originally intended to be solely a military vehicle, but the media coverage of its early deployments earned it a civilian fanbase too. Among the most notable fans was Arnold Schwarzenegger, who would eventually go on to own multiple examples. This rising popularity led AM General to develop a civilian version of the vehicle, which was called the Hummer.

The first civilian examples of the Hummer rolled off the production line in 1992, and in the beginning, they were a niche vehicle mostly marketed toward off-road enthusiasts and people who wanted to feel like the Terminator on their morning commute. These early examples didn't have trouble finding buyers, despite the fact that some serious compromises came with owning one.

Initially, civilian Hummers featured a 6.2-liter turbodiesel engine, and by the mid-'90s, a 6.5-liter turbodiesel was standard. While these engines were built to be very torquey and very durable, they weren't very fast. In fact, they were so sluggish that an economy hatchback could comfortably out-accelerate a Hummer on the highway.