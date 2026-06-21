What Is The Difference Between Impact Wrench Sizes?

Impact wrenches tighten or loosen fasteners more effectively than you typically can by hand, doing so using a hammer and an anvil mechanism. If those fasteners, such as nuts and bolts, don't match the socket and tool head, the tool won't tighten or loosen the fasteners correctly, if at all. Impact wrenches come in five main sizes: ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, ½-inch, ¾-inch, and 1-inch drive. Of these, the three most commonly used sizes are ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch. Most of the best major cordless impact wrench brands will offer tools in at least these three sizes.

These sizes measure the impact wrench's anvil, which is the square-shaped piece of metal sticking from its head. Impact wrench sockets attach to this square. While adapters let you use sockets with different drive sizes, they may not be as powerful as using the tool directly and can wear down the impact wrench over time. That's why the type of work and fasteners you're using will typically determine which impact wrench size you need.

Generally speaking, large, heavy-duty equipment uses bigger fasteners. So the largest sizes, like 1-inch fasteners, are more common in industrial settings than the very smallest, which are more likely to be found on more everyday products.