Early Prime Day Deals For Amazon Devices Like Fire TV & Kindle Are Live

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Amazon Prime Day is almost here, bringing Amazon Prime members four days of deals from Tuesday, June 23, to Friday, June 26. If you're a Prime Member, this event can be even better than Black Friday. Members can save a lot of money on items from a wide range of popular categories. This, of course, includes Amazon devices. In fact, Amazon devices are some of the best deals you can get during Prime Day, with electronics up to 60% off.

If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up ahead of Prime Day if you want to take advantage of the discounts. You don't even need to pay for a membership, either: When you sign up, you can join a 30-day free trial, which you can cancel before the first billing — after you've purchased the Amazon devices you wanted during Prime Day, of course. But you don't have to wait for Tuesday to save on Amazon electronics; the retailer already has a handful of products on sale well before Prime Day kicks off, and here are some of the most exciting deals.