Early Prime Day Deals For Amazon Devices Like Fire TV & Kindle Are Live
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon Prime Day is almost here, bringing Amazon Prime members four days of deals from Tuesday, June 23, to Friday, June 26. If you're a Prime Member, this event can be even better than Black Friday. Members can save a lot of money on items from a wide range of popular categories. This, of course, includes Amazon devices. In fact, Amazon devices are some of the best deals you can get during Prime Day, with electronics up to 60% off.
If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up ahead of Prime Day if you want to take advantage of the discounts. You don't even need to pay for a membership, either: When you sign up, you can join a 30-day free trial, which you can cancel before the first billing — after you've purchased the Amazon devices you wanted during Prime Day, of course. But you don't have to wait for Tuesday to save on Amazon electronics; the retailer already has a handful of products on sale well before Prime Day kicks off, and here are some of the most exciting deals.
Blink Video Doorbell
Originally $189.99, the Blink Video Doorbell is 71% off at $54.99. This fourth-generation camera system allows you to see what's happening at your front door. It comes with one Blink Video Doorbell, two Outdoor 4 cameras, one Sync Module Core, mounting kits for each device, a wall plate, a doorbell removal tool, wire extenders, batteries, and a power cord.
Using the Blink app, you can see everything that's going on from wherever you are. The Video Doorbell captures HD video, and the Outdoor 4 cameras have motion detection and a wide field of view. You can speak through the doorbell to greet guests or thank delivery people. The Blink Subscription Plan provides alerts and lets you save and share clips. This is a great smart device for keeping your home secure, not least thanks to its impressive two-year battery life, which should provide added peace of mind.
Amazon Fire TV Stick devices
Amazon has big discounts on its Fire TV Stick devices ahead of Prime Day, making it a great time to spring for one if you need to add streaming functionality to a TV. The basic Amazon Fire TV Stick HD kicks things off with a 54% discount that brings its price down to $15.99. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select is available for a nice 55% off, or $17.99. The slightly higher-end Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is also on sale, with a 50% price cut making it available for $24.99. Similarly, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped from $59.99 to $34.99, a 42% discount.
All of Amazon's Fire TV Stick devices offer the same basic functionality, letting you watch shows from all the major streaming services even on a TV without any smart functions. The main difference is that the more expensive models have extra features, such as 4K HDR streaming — available starting with the 4K Select — and Dolby Vision, present on the 4K Plus and 4K Max. The latter two also have support for Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming.
Amazon Echo Dot Max
The Amazon Echo Dot was one of the most-loved Amazon gadgets in 2025, with the device proving popular with users due to how useful it is in the home. The Amazon Echo Dot Max, an updated version of the Echo Dot, brings a range of improvements such as Alexa+ support and can connect to a ton of compatible electronics in your home, including speakers, televisions, lights, switches, and appliances. The Eco Dot gives you complete control of your smart home, letting you set routines, control lights, and lock devices.
Even on its own, the Amazon Echo Dot Max will double up as a useful personal assistant. Alexa will let you check the weather, set timers, play music, and have natural conversations. All of this is made even better thanks to the Echo Dot Max's upgraded audio quality. It currently has a 4.4 out of 5-star average rating on Amazon, with many buyers noting they have more than one. Originally $99.99, it's currently selling for $64.99 after a 35% discount.
Ring Battery Doorbell
Blink isn't the only Amazon-owned video doorbell company with products on sale ahead of Prime Day. Ring also has a range of discounted devices, including its well-liked entry-level model, the Ring Battery Doorbell. This 2K-capable video doorbell is available at a 50% discount that drops the price from $99 to $49. You can also buy this doorbell in a two-pack, with a 55% discount on the usual $199.98 price making the pair available for $89.99.
The Battery Doorbell has a range of welcome features, including 6x Enhanced Zoom, Alexa support, a USB-C rechargeable battery, real-time alerts, plus the ability to see and speak to anyone at your door via Ring's Live View and Two-Way Talk functions. If you get a Ring Protect subscription, which starts at $4.99 a month, you'll also get access to features like AI smart alerts and up to 180 days of event logs, letting you scroll back to find specific moments or captures.