This New Van Is Going Very Old-School With Its Design - Back To The '40s

Even as technology continues to push humanity forward in virtually every facet of modern life, it is often still fun to keep at least one eye trained on days of yesteryear. To that end, even some more forward-thinking companies have been known to indulge in a little shameless nostalgia in their product lines. Volkswagen went that route with its retro-inspired re-imagining of its iconic VW Bus.

While the all-electric ID Buzz wasn't exactly a smashing success for VW, it was nothing if not a stylishly rendered slice of nostalgic automotive Americana. British company Morris Commercial is taking a similar approach with its Morris JE Van. And yes, that van is dramatically outdoing the electric VW retro appeal by taking inspiration from a much older vehicle, the Morris Commercial J-Type Work Van.

That van made its U.K. debut in the late-1940s, and became an instant hit with folks in need of a workhorse type van that still delivered on looks. It soon earned the nickname "The Big Little Van" due in part to its spacious interior and deceptively small exterior. That design also made it a big hit with government offices, as the J-Type was utilized by drivers in the Royal Mail and Post Office Telephone fleets. It would seem that Morris Commercial is not trying to re-invent the wheel with the new version of the J-Type, which it has dubbed the JE. In fact, the new models look almost identical to the old. Looks, however, are where the similarities end.