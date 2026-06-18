This New Van Is Going Very Old-School With Its Design - Back To The '40s
Even as technology continues to push humanity forward in virtually every facet of modern life, it is often still fun to keep at least one eye trained on days of yesteryear. To that end, even some more forward-thinking companies have been known to indulge in a little shameless nostalgia in their product lines. Volkswagen went that route with its retro-inspired re-imagining of its iconic VW Bus.
While the all-electric ID Buzz wasn't exactly a smashing success for VW, it was nothing if not a stylishly rendered slice of nostalgic automotive Americana. British company Morris Commercial is taking a similar approach with its Morris JE Van. And yes, that van is dramatically outdoing the electric VW retro appeal by taking inspiration from a much older vehicle, the Morris Commercial J-Type Work Van.
That van made its U.K. debut in the late-1940s, and became an instant hit with folks in need of a workhorse type van that still delivered on looks. It soon earned the nickname "The Big Little Van" due in part to its spacious interior and deceptively small exterior. That design also made it a big hit with government offices, as the J-Type was utilized by drivers in the Royal Mail and Post Office Telephone fleets. It would seem that Morris Commercial is not trying to re-invent the wheel with the new version of the J-Type, which it has dubbed the JE. In fact, the new models look almost identical to the old. Looks, however, are where the similarities end.
What to know about the Morris Commercial JE Van
We should linger at least a minute on the looks of the Morris Commercial JE Van, as it was one of the most distinctively unique vehicles on the road upon its debut, and remains just as unique in its modern form. That being said, much like the SlashGear approved VW ID Buzz, you can probably still file this vehicle firmly under the "niche" section of the automotive market, as some drivers may not be ready to go full retro with their everyday cargo driver.
They might, however, still be tempted if they are looking for what looks to be a spaciously functional van that is fully electric. Yes, the Morris Commercial JE is eschewing the petrol-based engine of J-Type's past in favor of battery power. It's doing so without shorting drivers on power, with Morris Commercial claiming it boasts a 1-ton payload capacity. The vehicle also boasts a unique body design, with its fully recycled carbon monocoque body and aluminum skateboard chassis reportedly ranking it among the lightest commercial vehicles in the world.
As a cherry on top, Morris Commercial is also making the JE Van available in a range of unique color designs so you can make the interior and exterior all your own. The interior will also feature more modern fixtures like an infotainment screen. Now for the bad news, which is that the Morris Commercial JE is not yet available for purchase. In fact, it's not yet in production, with the company claiming it's eyeing 2028 for full-scale production status.