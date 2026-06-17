Top Gear's Former Host Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Serious Cancer Diagnosis
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It's been more than a decade since Jeremy Clarkson served as the host of England's smash hit reality series Top Gear. Even still, fans of the show are reeling with the recent revelation that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The news was initially revealed during the penultimate Season 5 episode of the television personality's current Prime Video show "Clarkson's Farm." At one moment during the episode, Clarkson is seen explaining to his co-stars that a recent absence was the result of a doctor's visit that required a biopsy. Prior to that, the sometimes controversial host had shocked those same co-stars by bluntly telling them, "I've got cancer." It was later revealed that he was ultimately diagnosed with prostate cancer, with Clarkson adding that the disease was "aggressive" in nature.
There was good news amid the diagnosis, as Clarkson noted the disease had been caught in the early stages. He then confirmed he'd known for some time, and that the prognosis was good with the ensuing treatments, which included an operation to remove part of his prostate. He returned from said operation in the Season 5 finale, and while Clarkson seemed to be doing okay upon his return to the farm, the episode ended with the host in a hospital bed. As he dryly quipped, "Some of the treatment's gone a bit 'awry', let's say." He then added a grim final note, stating, "If this is all successful, I will see you for Season 6. And if it isn't, I won't. Take care everyone."
Clarkson's health struggles went beyond his cancer diagnosis
It is not made clear exactly what part of Jeremy Clarkson's cancer treatment had "gone awry." Nor was it clear exactly when the sideways turn actually happened, though the BBC claims the episodes for "Clarkson's Farm" were likely shot sometime between 2024 and 2025. It would seem, however, that Clarkson has, at least for now, survived the ordeal, as he took to Instagram prior to the release of the final two Season 5 episodes to post a video warning viewers that they might be "a difficult watch."
Clarkson appeared to be in relatively good shape in the video, though he did not address his current health directly. That will no doubt come up in Season 6 of "Clarkson's Farm," assuming the star is healthy enough to participate.
Either way, cancer was far from the only medical drama Clarkson endured during the show's fifth season, which, as he acknowledges in the Season 5 finale, also began with him in a hospital bed. The Episode 1 event was a far different beast, however, as it seems Clarkson had avoided a major cardiac event by mere "days," as the main arteries supplying blood to his heart were partly or completely blocked. That medical crisis was caught only as Clarkson had reported tingling in his arm, which he claimed was actually a "false-flag" that had nothing to do with his arterial blockages. Amid his most recent health struggles, the former "Top Gear" daredevil has been the recipient of an outpouring of support from fans, most of whom wish him a speedy recovery.