Top Gear's Former Host Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Serious Cancer Diagnosis

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It's been more than a decade since Jeremy Clarkson served as the host of England's smash hit reality series Top Gear. Even still, fans of the show are reeling with the recent revelation that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The news was initially revealed during the penultimate Season 5 episode of the television personality's current Prime Video show "Clarkson's Farm." At one moment during the episode, Clarkson is seen explaining to his co-stars that a recent absence was the result of a doctor's visit that required a biopsy. Prior to that, the sometimes controversial host had shocked those same co-stars by bluntly telling them, "I've got cancer." It was later revealed that he was ultimately diagnosed with prostate cancer, with Clarkson adding that the disease was "aggressive" in nature.

There was good news amid the diagnosis, as Clarkson noted the disease had been caught in the early stages. He then confirmed he'd known for some time, and that the prognosis was good with the ensuing treatments, which included an operation to remove part of his prostate. He returned from said operation in the Season 5 finale, and while Clarkson seemed to be doing okay upon his return to the farm, the episode ended with the host in a hospital bed. As he dryly quipped, "Some of the treatment's gone a bit 'awry', let's say." He then added a grim final note, stating, "If this is all successful, I will see you for Season 6. And if it isn't, I won't. Take care everyone."