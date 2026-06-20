This OG Music Service Is One Of The Only Ad-Free Options Under $10 A Month

When you first think of music streaming services, Pandora probably doesn't come to mind before other platforms, even though it was once a staple. But it's definitely not one to forget about, especially if you're keen to find a more affordable alternative to Spotify Premium. In case you need a refresher, or this is your first time hearing about it, Pandora is a music, podcast, and comedy streaming platform primarily based around customizable online radio stations.

You can use Pandora for free — or, if you want to unlock more functionality, you can subscribe to a paid tier. The cheapest paid tier, Pandora Plus, is $4.99 per month, making it a much more affordable option than the majority of other music streaming services. This tier gives you access to custom radio stations uninterrupted by ads, alongside unlimited skips and limited offline listening.

There is a small catch, though, and it's an integral part of how Pandora Plus works. Since it revolves around personal radio stations and custom listening experiences, it doesn't really prioritize searching for and picking out individual songs on demand — at least not without listening to an ad first. So, if you frequently find yourself reaching for your phone to hear one specific song, you might decide to opt for Pandora Premium for $10.99 instead. But if you don't mind letting Pandora's algorithm work its magic and listening to the occasional ad, then Pandora Plus could suit you just fine.