Fast-Attack Nuclear Submarine Returns To US Navy Service Earlier Than Expected
The U.S. Navy is inarguably one of the most modern and lethal naval forces to ever exist. However, it is also true that for the past several years, the organization had raked up a reputation for running programs that not only run behind schedule, but also go way over budget. Reports indicate that the vast majority (some estimates say as much as 82%) of the U.S. Navy warships under construction are running behind schedule. Vessels that undergo periodic maintenance are also affected by such delays. It is under these circumstances that we have reports of an advanced fast-attack nuclear submarine belonging to the U.S. Navy completing its scheduled maintenance nearly a month ahead of schedule.
The submarine in question is the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class fast-attack submarine; the USS Colorado. The vessel — which was undergoing routine scheduled maintenance at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) — recently completed the entire process on June 10, 2026. Given that the submarine was scheduled to remain under maintenance for 29 more days (until July 9, 2026), this is being widely celebrated as a major achievement. The vessel is expected to return to active duty within the next few days, bolstering the capabilities of the U.S. Navy.
The early completion of the USS Colorado's scheduled maintenance is largely the result of meticulous planning. It involved close coordination between the workers of the shipyard as well as the crew of the vessel, who worked together to ensure that everything went well. The achievement is more notable due to the fact that those involved in the task had to work within the confined spaces of the vessel.
How important is the USS Colorado (SSN 788)?
Vessels like the USS Colorado play a major role in the U.S. Navy's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and for the same reason, the operational availability of these vessels for various missions is crucial. Aside from these purposes, the USS Colorado is a versatile submarine that can support various mission types. It has advanced anti-submarine and anti-surface ship warfare capabilities, and can also support special operations and strike warfare missions.
The USS Colorado is the 15th vessel among the Virginia Class submarines (named after the lead ship of its class, USS Virginia). It was commissioned in March 2018, and is a member of the fifth block of the Virginia Class subs. The vessel is around 370 feet long and displaces around 7,800 tons, making it longer (but lighter) than the older Seawolf-class of submarines. It can accommodate a crew of 134 and can operate a wide variety of weapons. Like the rest of its Block III vessels, the USS Colorado is capable of firing up to 12 Tomahawk land attack missiles, and can also launch Mark 48 torpedoes using four of its 21-inch torpedo tubes.
The major difference between the Block III Virginia Class subs and the older models of the same class is the redesigned bow. This bow accommodates two large-diameter Virginia Payload Tubes, each of which can accommodate six aforementioned Tomahawk cruise missiles. The older Block II submarines used 12 individual Tomahawk launch tubes instead.