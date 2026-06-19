Fast-Attack Nuclear Submarine Returns To US Navy Service Earlier Than Expected

The U.S. Navy is inarguably one of the most modern and lethal naval forces to ever exist. However, it is also true that for the past several years, the organization had raked up a reputation for running programs that not only run behind schedule, but also go way over budget. Reports indicate that the vast majority (some estimates say as much as 82%) of the U.S. Navy warships under construction are running behind schedule. Vessels that undergo periodic maintenance are also affected by such delays. It is under these circumstances that we have reports of an advanced fast-attack nuclear submarine belonging to the U.S. Navy completing its scheduled maintenance nearly a month ahead of schedule.

The submarine in question is the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class fast-attack submarine; the USS Colorado. The vessel — which was undergoing routine scheduled maintenance at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) — recently completed the entire process on June 10, 2026. Given that the submarine was scheduled to remain under maintenance for 29 more days (until July 9, 2026), this is being widely celebrated as a major achievement. The vessel is expected to return to active duty within the next few days, bolstering the capabilities of the U.S. Navy.

The early completion of the USS Colorado's scheduled maintenance is largely the result of meticulous planning. It involved close coordination between the workers of the shipyard as well as the crew of the vessel, who worked together to ensure that everything went well. The achievement is more notable due to the fact that those involved in the task had to work within the confined spaces of the vessel.