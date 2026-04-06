US Navy Warship At Sea Again After A Decade-Long Renovation

It says something about the complexities of refitting a large warship that the USS Tortuga's (LSD-46) modernization project took longer than it did to build the ship. However, the good news for the U.S. Navy is that, after being out of action for nearly a decade, the Tortuga is finally back in its natural habitat. While this doesn't mark a return to service, the ship is now undertaking sea trials, bringing it one step closer to operational readiness after years in maintenance.

As part of the Whidbey Island class, the Tortuga is designed to carry and deploy landing craft and marines in amphibious assault operations. More specifically, the ship is designed to launch the Navy's Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) amphibious craft. These are among the most complex craft to serve in the U.S. Navy and can deploy payloads of up to 75 tons at high speeds. As well as marines and their equipment, the capability to handle such payloads enables the Tortuga to carry one of the best tanks ever made, the M1 Abrams. All in all, Whidbey Island-class ships like the USS Tortuga can carry and deploy four LCACs.

While they might not have the glamor and prestige of the Navy's nuclear-powered super carriers, ships like the Tortuga are still an essential part of the U.S. Navy's strategy. With a primary mission of amphibious warfare, these ships can also fulfill a variety of other roles, such as fleet-support operations, electronic warfare, and non-combatant operations. Let's take a closer look at the USS Tortuga and it's 10-year refit.