The US Navy Only Built 3 Of These Attack Submarines - Here's Why

The United States Navy is the most powerful blue-water navy in the world, and it's loaded with impressive warships of all kinds. The Navy's submarine fleet is substantial, consisting entirely of nuclear-powered submarines of various classes, from attack subs to nuclear launch platforms. One of the most impressive classes of fast attack submarines is the Seawolf-class, which was first introduced to the inventory in 1997 with the commissioning of the USS Seawolf (SSN-21).

Initially, the Navy sought to replace its Los Angeles-class boats with 29 new Seawolf-class subs, but that didn't happen. There were several reasons why the Navy only went with three of the planned 29 Seawolf-class submarines, and like so many defense contracts, cost was the overarching factor. The class' design project began in 1983 during the Cold War, but by the time the fleet accepted the first boat in its inventory, the Cold War had long been over. It became impossible to justify the cost per boat, which was substantial, so Congress opted to pull the plug on the remaining planned subs.

In terms of cost, each Seawolf-class boat ran the government around $3.5 billion ($7.65 billion in 2026), making it the most expensive submarine in U.S. history. Despite the limited number of Seawolf-class subs, they remain some of the most advanced nuclear submarines in the world, which is impressive given their age as of writing. With the program's cancellation, the Navy looked at other projects before settling on the smaller, yet more affordable Virginia-class submarines, of which the Navy operates around two dozen as of November 2025.