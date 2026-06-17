OpenAI Claims Fake Social Media Accounts Make Americans Hate Data Centers

OpenAI has revealed details of fake social media campaigns designed to spread disinformation about data center projects, among others. The company says that as a result of the findings, some China-linked ChatGPT accounts have been banned.

Investigators identified two "clusters" of ChatGPT accounts that they believed originated in China and accessed the platform through a firewall to circumvent ChatGPT restrictions in the country. One of these clusters is referred to by OpenAI as Data Center Bandwagon. This group used ChatGPT to create social media posts claiming that domestic electricity prices in the US were rising due to demand from AI data centers. As well as this disinformation campaign, this group also used social media posts to target overseas Chinese dissidents. This content targeted dissidents like Li Ying (often called Teacher Li), which added to the evidence that the cluster was Chinese-based.

The second cluster of accounts changed the narrative from data centers to "technology and tariffs". This cluster posted on suspected fake X accounts and concentrated on the US/China technological competition. The accounts used English language posts and cartoons to spread misinformation about tariffs, AI, and rare earths. The "bad actors" also created posts claiming that America is seeking global technological dominance. This group also posted Chinese-language posts that attacked the US, Israel, and Chinese dissidents.

As noted by OpenAI in its June 2026 threat report, there is a certain irony in this: American AI models are creating content that attacks American AI infrastructure.