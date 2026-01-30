Why US States Are Trying So Hard To Delay AI Data Centers From Being Built

You may avoid ChatGPT and Google's Gemini because artificial intelligence, or AI, makes you nervous, but you probably use AI every day without even knowing it. Gallup reported in 2025 that 50% of Americans answered "no" when asked if they had used an AI-enabled product in the past week. But when asked whether they used products that typically include artificial intelligence features, such as navigation and weather apps, social media, and even streaming platforms, 99% of those same respondents said yes. AI has slowly permeated our lives in ways that many don't understand. The underlying infrastructure that supports artificial intelligence is vast, and it's not completely understood how that can affect surrounding communities.

AI growth is exploding – ChatGPT is the fifth-most-visited website in the world, with more than five billion visits per month. Because AI requires massive amounts of data to learn and grow, the demand for AI has led to a rapid increase in the number of data centers. Data centers are typically large buildings that house servers, data storage systems, and networking equipment essential to our modern digital world. These facilities also require power and cooling systems. According to the Pew Research Center, AI is supported by hyperscale data centers, which typically host at least 5,000 servers and occupy hundreds of square feet. As demand for these centers increases, however, some communities are saying no, we don't want that in our backyard. Now, the fight is going state-wide, at least in some parts of the U.S.