Man Turns Down $15M To Keep AI Data Center Out Of His Back Yard

Residents often rally against development, especially buildings that can be seen as intrusive, such as large warehouses, highrise buildings, or big-box retail stores. In recent years, another culprit has joined the NIMBY (Not in My Backy Yard) debate: data centers.

Data centers are large facilities that house everything needed for the digital age, including servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and the power and cooling infrastructure to support it all. They serve many roles beyond simply storing anything you upload to the cloud. They provide data processing services, support connectivity, help protect against cyber threats and data breaches, and serve as data redundancy and offsite backups for a myriad of industries. It's also the backbone of artificial intelligence, or AI, which requires massive amounts of computing power. Most of us use AI every day without even realizing it, on our phones, or even streaming our favorite TV shows.

The U.S. has more data centers, including hyperscale data centers that support AI, than anywhere else in the world — more than 5,400 as of late 2025. Many states oppose them, but in some areas the fight is more local. In southcentral Pennsylvania, a farmer recently made headlines when he turned down a $15 million data center deal in favor of a farmland trust, a deal that may provide him with only a few million. Mervin Raudabaugh lived on the land for more than 50 years and chose preservation over a payday.