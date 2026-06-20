How Much Has The 2021 Tesla Model Y Depreciated In The Last 5 Years?

The biggest depreciation driver is simple: EVs as a category depreciate faster than the market overall, and the Model Y rides that wave. However, Tesla's own pricing behavior makes things worse.

The brand has cut Model Y prices repeatedly since its 2020 launch. In January 2023 alone, the Long Range Model Y price was lowered to $52,990 – a $13,000 drop. The Performance trim fell a similar amount to $56,990. A little over a year later, in April 2024, Tesla erased a further $2,000 off the entire model range (except the Cybertruck) at the same time. Every cut to a new car's sticker price drags the resale value of existing units down with it.

Rapid model-year changes compound the problem. Frequent trim shuffles, feature cuts, and refreshes make older Model Ys feel dated faster than a typical gas SUV. Shifting tax incentives add another layer of instability, with eligibility for the federal credit changing year to year and reshaping what buyers are willing to pay for used EVs.

Finally, brand-specific turbulence plays a role. Tesla's new-vehicle sales softened right around the same period Elon Musk became more political. Demand softness for new units inevitably pulls used values down with them. When we ranked 23 major car brands in terms of depreciation, Tesla didn't fare so well, and the combination of the factors we talked above has a lot to do with it.