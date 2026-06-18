What Does Silent Service Mean In The US Navy?

The use of submarines to quietly gain an advantage is not new to American naval history. In fact, the first offensive use of a submarine in war would come in 1776 with The Turtle. Though the mission was a failure, it was an early effort by Patriot forces to use stealth in attacking the enemy. The submarine's ability to operate silently to attack the enemy would gain ground during the American Civil War. The South struck first with a stealthy attack by the cigar-shaped CSS David in October 1863 that was described at the time by a Union sailor as "the infernal machine." While the Union never saw success with its submarine efforts, the Confederacy would with the successful attack of the H.L. Hunley, but at a terrible cost.

The crews aboard these vessels knew that silence, darkness, and extreme quiet were the keys to success. Therefore, when the U.S. joined World War II in 1941, these became the operating norms for the submarines. These practices helped U.S. submarines in the Pacific sink 1,314 enemy ships, which was 55% of all Axis warships. Adding to this was the policy of the U.S. government at the time to only release information related to enemy losses from U.S. submarine actions to news outlets, giving rise to the label "Silent Service."