5 Old-School Tools In Your Grandparents' Garage That Are Worth More Than They Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over time, it's incredibly easy to accumulate piles of tools in a garage, shed, or home workshop. Unfortunately, this means lots of old rusty junk to sort through when the time comes to clear the space out — especially if the space is that of your grandparents who've collected tools for decades. There are plenty of tools that never get used and should be tossed, those worth keeping around, and a rare few that fall somewhere in the middle: Old-school tools that may not be worth using in the modern era, but are worth holding onto or selling off due to their monetary value.

On the whole, just because tools are old doesn't mean they're worth a pretty penny; antiquated power tools from defunct brands and rusted hand tools from the early 20th century aren't guaranteed moneymakers. With that said, there are some that longtime collectors could have around that fetch a few bucks. In some instances, their branding, build quality, rarity, and other factors come into play, making them sought-after pieces of tool history worthy of display or even occasional use.

The next time you're looking through your grandparents' garage or sifting through a flea market tool pile, keep an eye out for some of these items. You may just stumble upon a collector's dream piece.