Windows 11 Quietly Added A Feature That Could Speed Up Your Old PC

According to StatCounter, Windows is by far the most popular choice when it comes to desktop operating systems, leading the race with a market share of over 60%. You'd think something as widely adopted as Windows would be free of annoyances, but that's far from the truth. Even the most diehard PC enthusiasts will attest to how Windows can be sluggish at times, especially compared to how polished macOS can feel. Well, if you fall in the camp of frustrated users, you'd be happy to know that Microsoft has addressed a major complaint that users have had with Windows for years — slow app launch times and stuttering.

The June 2026 update that's rolling out for the 24H2 and 25H2 builds of Windows 11 includes Low Latency Profile — an under-the-hood optimization that's designed to minimize stuttering and poor performance, especially when launching apps or accessing menus. The update package KB5094126 should be available to download and install on your machine. Since Microsoft rolls out updates in phases, you might need to wait a few days if you don't spot it.

Once updated, your computer should display a build number of 26200.8655 or 26100.8655 for the 25H2 and 24H2 versions, respectively. You can check your build number by navigating to Settings > System > About. You're more likely to notice the benefits of Low Latency Profile if your PC is a few years old and running aged hardware, but it's noticeable even on modern builds.