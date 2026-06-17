Android Auto Quietly Added Support For A Surprisingly Useful New App

The beauty of Android Auto has always been that it seamlessly integrates your smartphone's capabilities into your car's dash display. Features like GPS, music, call, and text controls are at the top of the list for most people, but there are a lot of great Android Auto apps available that you probably aren't using. These can expand the technology's capabilities, putting ever more utility at your fingertips. What's more, new apps and features come to Android Auto all the time. Some of these are released with a lot of noise and fanfare, but others get quietly added without so much as a peep from the company.

One new addition that has quietly joined the list of Android Auto-compatible apps is Adobe Acrobat Reader, which was added to the platform as part of the v26.5.0.45958 update. Your car's touchscreen display might not offer as much fine control as a desktop when it comes to file modification, but there's still a lot that this PDF maker, reader, and editor can do, even during your morning commute. Unfortunately, it looks like the full capabilities of this application will only be available to those who are subscribed to one of the Adobe Acrobat Tiers. That said, those already subscribed will find a surprisingly useful new tool at their disposal. Those who aren't can still take advantage of several free-to-use features available, and even play around with some of the paid features via the platform's 7-day free trial if they would like to try it out.