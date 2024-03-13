The Different Adobe Acrobat Tiers Explained: What You'll Get With Each

Adobe Acrobat is often the go-to for tasks like creating and editing PDF files on your Mac or Windows-based desktops and laptops. It's not your only option, of course, but it's one of the most well-known and prolific. And depending on the version you're using, it also lets you do a whole lot more than basic layout, text, or visual element adjustments.

There are two primary things to consider when deciding on which version of Acrobat to use: Features and cost. With the Standard tier being the cheaper option but offering fewer goodies, and Pro including more tools but at a higher price. However, Adobe has long since pivoted away from selling its popular tools and software in favor of an ongoing subscription model. Meaning you can't really "buy" these programs anymore, so much as pay a monthly or yearly fee to "rent" them.

It's worth pointing out that subscriptions aren't the only way to go, however. A one-time purchase for Acrobat 2020 exists and will let you use the software with no monthly or yearly fees for as long as it is compatible with your system, though you'll need to shell out the $358.80 (for Standard) or $538.80 (for Pro) up front. Keep in mind this is the 2020 version of the program, with official support slated to end in 2025.