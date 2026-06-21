5 Unusual Machines That Wear The Harley-Davidson Badge

Do you love Harley-Davidson motorcycles? Then you'll love Harley-Davidson lawn chairs, turquoise earrings, cornhole boards, and teddy bears! Yes, those are all real products available on the official Harley-Davidson online store. The point is, Harley-Davidson is more than just a motorbike company. It's a cultural brand.

The Harley-Davidson logo is a ubiquitous cornerstone of American culture. It's not just about motorcycles, or even the motorcyclist's lifestyle, but about what it represents: freedom, rebellion, America, and the ability to travel anywhere in the country with nothing but two wheels and gas money. And yeah, sure, it's also about brand recognition, corporate synergy, and selling products, but that's not as glamorous.

In any case, Harley-Davidson is now so well-known that any product can carry the iconic H-D symbol, whether it's appropriate or not. Over the years, some truly bizarre items have been emblazoned with the Harley-Davidson shield. For this article, we're not looking at everyday merch like t-shirts, jewelry, or novelty playing card decks, but exclusively at machines and gadgets that have mechanical or electronic components. You may be a trivia master with knowledge of all the little-known facts about Harley-Davidson, but do you know these items? Here are five unusual products that wear the Harley-Davidson badge.