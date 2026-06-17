These 4 Major Auto Parts Retailers Have The Most Locations In The US
Auto parts stores are vital to keeping our vehicles running. Whether you need a new car battery, a refill of window washer fluid, or some antifreeze, these stores should be able to get you what you need. While it would be nice for everybody to support their local mom-and-pop auto parts store, that isn't feasible for everyone, be it because of prices or proximity. For a lot of people, the best option is popping into one of the major auto parts chain stores. These are stores with thousands of locations across the United States, making them a convenient retail option.
Here, we are going to look at the four auto parts retailers with the most locations across the U.S. This includes outlets across all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., plus U.S. territories. Note that this list will limit itself strictly to auto parts stores and not include the service centers that some of these companies also have. We're also not considering auto parts companies that sell their products through other dealers; the ones on this list all have their own storefronts. Even though these retailer names may be quite familiar to you and their footprints stretch far and wide, their lack of presence in certain parts of the country may surprise you.
Advance Auto Parts
Fourth, we have Advance Auto Parts. This retailer was founded in the early 1930s in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has since expanded significantly to cover most of the United States. There are a total of 4,148 locations across all territories and states, with additional locations outside the country adding up to 4,308 stores as of writing.
Given its roots in North Carolina, it isn't entirely unsurprising that the number of Advance Auto Parts locations dwindles the further west you travel. Seven states don't have a single store, namely California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, Alaska, and Hawaii. You also won't find stores in American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, or the Northern Mariana Islands. That being said, there are locations in both Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Florida has the most locations of any state with a whopping 518, while North Dakota and Washington, D.C. have the fewest with only one each. Its home state of North Carolina has the second most with 287.
Advance Auto Parts also services the nearly 800 Carquest Auto Parts stores across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean; since they are not officially branded as Advance Auto Parts, though, they don't count toward the 4,148 locations. However, you can still get just about everything you'd want from Advance at Carquest, including the popular DieHard car batteries that Advance Auto Parts acquired in 2019.
NAPA Auto Parts
Up next is the oldest auto parts retailer on this list, NAPA Auto Parts. The National Automotive Parts Association set up this shop in the heart of the United States' automotive industry, Detroit, Michigan, all the way back in 1925, and it's remained a go-to for motorists of all kinds ever since as it's expanded across the country. As of this writing, NAPA Auto Parts has 5,402 locations across the United States.
NAPA Auto Parts has stores in all 50 states, with California having the most at 323 outlets. Texas follows closely behind with 291. The U.S. territories also have a NAPA presence, with locations in American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. However, there are no stores in Puerto Rico or the Northern Mariana Islands.
There are no NAPA locations in Washington, D.C., either, although that's not to say NAPA has no presence in the nation's capital. There are a couple of NAPA service centers in D.C. These repair shops can also be found in all 50 States and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These are distinct from the auto parts retailers, though. NAPA has also spread its wings well beyond the United States, with outlets throughout Central and South America, the Caribbean, and even the Middle East.
O'Reilly Auto Parts
O'Reilly Auto Parts is a much more recent establishment than some of its rivals, having been founded in 1957 in Springfield, Missouri. Despite the brand's youthfulness, O'Reilly has surpassed NAPA and Advance Auto Parts in terms of outlets quite significantly. In total, there are 6,553 locations in the U.S. as of this writing.
Even with this massive number, there are still some surprising places where you simply won't find an O'Reilly Auto Parts store. Both Delaware and New Jersey have no locations, and the only territory that has stores is Puerto Rico. There are no O'Reilly stores in American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, or even Washington, D.C. The company instead packs the places where it does have a presence with tons of locations to get to these high numbers. Texas has the most of any state with a staggering 886 locations, with California in second place with 663. Puerto Rico has the fewest, but O'Reilly still has 13 stores there.
O'Reilly has expanded outside the U.S., too, with nearly 100 locations across Canada and Mexico. Considering that O'Reilly Auto Parts has the second highest customer satisfaction rating of any auto parts retailer based on the American Customer Satisfaction Index, its massive presence makes a lot of sense — and allows the company's incredibly catchy jingle to get stuck in more customers' heads as well.
AutoZone
The most satisfying auto parts retailer, at least according to the ACSI, is AutoZone, and the company also has the most locations across the United States. Despite having been founded as recently as 1979 in Forrest City, Arkansas, AutoZone has rapidly become the most omnipresent store of its kind in the country. As of this writing, there are 6,782 locations across the U.S., with more surely coming.
AutoZone auto parts shops can be found in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Like O'Reilly, Texas and California are the two states with the most locations, with 768 and 690, respectively. Twenty-three states or territories have at least 100 locations, and another 12 have at least 50. AutoZone has its bases covered pretty much everywhere, though there are no stores in American Samoa, Guam, or the Northern Mariana Islands — so there's still room for it to grow within the U.S.
AutoZone has a lot to offer, not the least of which is the company's popular Duralast car batteries. Considering the number of locations across the U.S., though, convenience is probably its greatest asset. AutoZone also has locations in Mexico and Brazil. It may not even be 50 years old as of 2026, but AutoZone is firmly in the driver's seat in terms of retail presence.
Methodology
Identifying the auto parts retailers that would make this list may seem as simple as counting the number of stores, but there's a bit more that goes into it than that. For one, the United States doesn't just include the 50 states. The territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands also contribute to the country as a whole, so any retail location in those territories also counts. There's also Washington, D.C., which adds to the overall tally.
Another important factor was that companies needed to have their own storefronts. Auto parts companies such as Western Powersports, Pronto, and Bendix have massive footprints in the United States, sometimes outpacing some of the retailers actually on this list. However, these companies mainly sell through partnered dealerships. For example, in Austin, Texas, Western Powersports parts can be bought at retailers like Austin City Powersports, Urban Motorsports, and more, but there's no Western Powersports store you can walk into.
Lastly, these retailers needed to be dedicated auto parts shops. Repair shops or service centers don't count, even though they may sell auto parts. The function of those establishments is markedly different than an auto part store, so even if there are many more buildings with NAPA branding on them, the repair shops are their own category. Once all of these were taken into consideration, these four auto parts retailers formed the final list.