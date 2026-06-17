These 4 Major Auto Parts Retailers Have The Most Locations In The US

Auto parts stores are vital to keeping our vehicles running. Whether you need a new car battery, a refill of window washer fluid, or some antifreeze, these stores should be able to get you what you need. While it would be nice for everybody to support their local mom-and-pop auto parts store, that isn't feasible for everyone, be it because of prices or proximity. For a lot of people, the best option is popping into one of the major auto parts chain stores. These are stores with thousands of locations across the United States, making them a convenient retail option.

Here, we are going to look at the four auto parts retailers with the most locations across the U.S. This includes outlets across all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., plus U.S. territories. Note that this list will limit itself strictly to auto parts stores and not include the service centers that some of these companies also have. We're also not considering auto parts companies that sell their products through other dealers; the ones on this list all have their own storefronts. Even though these retailer names may be quite familiar to you and their footprints stretch far and wide, their lack of presence in certain parts of the country may surprise you.