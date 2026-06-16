This May Be What The Gap In Between Your Car's Cup Holders Is Actually For

Automobiles are packed to the brim with features designed to make the driving experience more enjoyable, comfortable, and safer. Even if your ride lacks some of the cool options available on recent models, you can install plenty of new gadgets for your car's dashboard that outshine built-in tech. Funny thing is, it might not be the advanced systems that perplex driver's today, but the more basic features that have escaped attention. Take for instance, the easy way to tell which side your gas tank is on. Have you ever noticed the small arrow?

Another common interior feature has been making the social media rounds, with people wondering why there is a narrow space in between some cup holders. Tongue-in-cheek speculation ran wild among posters on Reddit – for example, user right415 suggests the space was designed for "a small dumbbell."

Fortunately, a consensus seemed to emerge and it couldn't be simpler. While officially unconfirmed, that extra space may exist to allow the handles of beverage containers like travel mugs to sit properly and level within the cup holders. Without this seemingly insignificant inclusion, drivers might be spilling coffee all over their consoles as they navigated to work in the morning.