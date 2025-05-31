The Easy Way To Tell Which Side Your Gas Tank Is On

Filling up your car's gas tank should be a no-brainer activity, on par with brushing your teeth or tying your shoes. But pulling up to the pump can be a hassle if you don't know which side the gas cap is on. Rather than attempting to stretch the hose across the trunk or navigating a tricky close-quarters U-turn, the best method involves the shortest distance between the pump and the filler pipe. Yet, this action isn't as easy as it sounds if you're driving someone else's vehicle, regularly switch cars, or are just forgetful.

Fortunately, the clever folks in Detroit created a hack worthy of a palm on the forehead and an "I didn't know that!" comment from the uninitiated. The clue has been subtly positioned on dashboards for decades, eventually becoming commonplace in most modern vehicles. So, what's this essential hint that may forever change your refueling habits? It's the fuel gauge arrow. Next time you're behind the wheel, look at the gas gauge, and chances are you'll see a small arrow pointing to the side of the car with the gas cap. It's that simple—you just have to remember it's there.