The Easy Way To Tell Which Side Your Gas Tank Is On
Filling up your car's gas tank should be a no-brainer activity, on par with brushing your teeth or tying your shoes. But pulling up to the pump can be a hassle if you don't know which side the gas cap is on. Rather than attempting to stretch the hose across the trunk or navigating a tricky close-quarters U-turn, the best method involves the shortest distance between the pump and the filler pipe. Yet, this action isn't as easy as it sounds if you're driving someone else's vehicle, regularly switch cars, or are just forgetful.
Fortunately, the clever folks in Detroit created a hack worthy of a palm on the forehead and an "I didn't know that!" comment from the uninitiated. The clue has been subtly positioned on dashboards for decades, eventually becoming commonplace in most modern vehicles. So, what's this essential hint that may forever change your refueling habits? It's the fuel gauge arrow. Next time you're behind the wheel, look at the gas gauge, and chances are you'll see a small arrow pointing to the side of the car with the gas cap. It's that simple—you just have to remember it's there.
The fuel gauge arrow—from inspiration to everywhere
Ford designer Jim Moylen came up with the idea for the fuel gauge arrow, sharing what triggered the inspiration in an episode of the podcast Every Little Thing on October 8, 2018. Moylen recounted that in 1986, while driving a company car, he pulled up to the pump, only to discover the filler was on the opposite side of the car, requiring him to reposition the vehicle. The rain on that April day didn't help matters.
Moylen vented his frustration by sending his boss a memo with an idea for an indicator symbol placed near the fuel gauge to indicate the side of the car with the gas cap. He reports forgetting about the suggestion, but the higher-ups latched on, and the gas gauge arrow debuted in the Ford Escort and Mercury Tracer for the 1989 model year. Details on how the arrow became ubiquitous are unclear.
It's worth mentioning that a 2020 Jalopnik article cites the 1976 Mercedes-Benz W123, the predecessor of today's E-Class, as having the first gas cap locator arrow. However, the setup is different from Moylen's arrangement. Mercedes used an arrow that illuminated when fuel was low and pointed to the right side of the car.