The Hidden Risk Modern Heating Systems Can Add To Your Home

Perhaps one of the most critical advancements in gas-burning furnaces was the addition of a secondary heat exchanger, allowing modern furnaces to reach an AFUE rating of 90% or more.— though heating your home can still remain expensive. The increased efficiency adversely affects flue gases, though, lowering their temperature enough to condensate. This necessitates the need for a different venting material, and many OEMs have turned to PVC. The problem is that most polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is not listed or certified for flue gas venting –- neither the American Society for Testing and Materials International (ASTM) or UL 1738 address PVC as safe for flue gas venting.

The annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) is the metric for how efficiently gas-burning appliances can convert fuel into heat. An appliance with a 90% AFUE rating means that the appliance will turn 90% of its fuel into heat, and the remaining 10% is lost through vents or chimneys. With two heat exchangers and a higher efficiency compared to lower-efficiency models, so much heat is extracted from the combustion process that the flue gases pass their dew point and begin to condensate in the second heat exchanger. This is why gas furnaces are also categorized as condensing or non-condensing, based on their AFUE rating. This toxic flue gas condensate is corrosive, leading to the corrosion of older galvanized vent pipes, which in turn would cause venting failures and carbon monoxide leaks (CO).

Although better than galvanized pipe, PVC pipe is still susceptible to failure from gas venting and potentially leaking toxic flue gases. As most of these piping systems are in walls and attics, modern heating systems can potentially add a hidden risk to homes.