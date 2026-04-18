High-Tech 'Sweater' For Houses Could Drop Heating Bills By 23%

Energy costs have been on the rise for a long time, and they haven't shown any signs of slowing. For many, gas and electric bills are among the biggest financial burdens that they have to bear each month. These costs are especially high in fall and winter when temperatures drop, and climate control needs are highest.

There are a few energy-saving tactics you can implement without investing in something like solar panels to help keep the heat in your home and reduce your monthly energy expenses. You can upgrade your insulation, install more energy-efficient doors and windows, and get yourself a smart thermostat. But there is a limit to how much this can achieve, and much of your home's heat will simply be lost through the walls, regardless of how hard you work to seal every nook and cranny. Now, however, it seems that there might be a new solution on the horizon: 'Sweaters' for homes.

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts have been developing several different technologies in an effort to minimize fossil fuel-based energy consumption and fight climate change. One of the tools that they recently unveiled is a collection of panels that are designed to be mounted on the exterior of houses and large apartment complexes to insulate the outer walls from the cold. That might not seem all that exciting at first, but these panels are made of high-tech materials that have already proven to be quite effective. With that in mind, many of you might be interested in learning a bit more about how these panels work and just how effective they can be.