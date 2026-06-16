US Marine Corps Retires Legendary 'Jump Jet' After 55 Years In Service

Certain attributes can lift an aircraft from being just another airplane to attaining legendary status. Take the Spitfire, for instance. This fighter earned its reputation during a few short years in World War II, where it played a critical role in the Battle of Britain. It was also one of the fastest fighters of World War 2. Then there's the B-52, a plane with legendary longevity and a service career that's expected to last for over a century. The A-10 Warthog, an unusual plane designed for a very specific task, is also one of the most treasured aircraft in the USAF lineup.

The U.S. Marine Corps' AV-8B II Harrier "Jump Jet" is also a plane that has attained legendary status. Now, after a career that's spanned 55 years, the legend has retired from active service. On June 3, 2026, five Jump Jets from Marine Attack Squadron 223 took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to perform the final flypast, marking the jet's withdrawal from active service.

This was a plane that had vertical/short takeoff and landing (VSTOL) capabilities that were decades ahead of their time, which undoubtedly helped the Harrier secure its role in history. Let's take a closer look at the history and career of a Marine Corps legend, including its role as one of the most important weapons of Operation Desert Storm.