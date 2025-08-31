Who Designed The Harrier Jump Jet & Where Was The Legendary Fighter Made?

It's no secret that the British-made Harrier Jump Jet is one of the most iconic fighter jets of the 20th century. From being one of the only two fighter jets with hovering, take-off, and landing vertically capabilities, to the ability to take on a variety of roles, including close air support, ground attack, and even reconnaissance, the plane was a true marvel of aviation, especially for its time.

The Harrier Jump Jet's development began in the 1960s in the United Kingdom, with British aeronautical engineers and designers Ralph Hooper and John William Fozard among those at the project's helm. The project itself was the brainchild of Hawker Siddeley Ltd, which Fozard had joined in 1950 as an aircraft designer.

Hawker Siddeley had started exploring vertical takeoff military aircraft throughout that decade and had even privately funded a prototype that could operate without the need for a runway. This prototype, the P.1127, proved successful in testing, prompting the company to move forward with what would eventually become one of the 20th century's most significant aviation achievements.