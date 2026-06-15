The Chevy Silverado Shudder Is Real - Here's How You Can Try To Stop It

The Chevy Silverado shudder is a surprisingly common problem. When it happens, the truck suddenly starts buzzing as though you wandered onto those rumble strips on the road. This can be felt in both the steering wheel and the seat. It usually strikes at speeds between 25 and 80 miles per hour, most noticeably around 40 to 50. However, some users report that it fades when you push harder on the gas. As a common problem affecting the GM 8-speed transmission, it primarily affects models between years 2015 and 2025, though it also reportedly affects the newer 10-speed transmission.

The main cause here is a slipping torque converter clutch, which is the part of the vehicle that locks your engine and transmission together. More often than not, it loses grip because the transmission fluid has gone bad. One solution you can actually do at home involves partly swapping this out yourself. All you need is 7 to 9 quarts of blue-label Mobil 1 Synthetic LV ATF HP fluid, a new filter, and a drain pan. This solution was rolled out through a service bulletin, TSB 18-NA-355, which is worth name-should you choose to take your car to the dealership.

The issue ties back to the fact that the fluid GM originally used was hygroscopic, meaning it soaked up moisture from the air. Once that water creeps in, it wrecks the friction the clutch needs to lock up cleanly, causing slips and shudders. The cure is swapping that faulty fluid for the updated one. The new one has a gas-to-liquid base that does a much better job of shrugging off moisture.