Semis Are Slowing Down To Save Fuel, But That Might Not Be The Best Idea

With gasoline prices hitting four-year highs and continued uncertainty about when they might come back down, many American motorists have changed up their driving habits to save money. Some drivers have simply decided to drive less, while others have tried to adjust their driving style to use less fuel. In some cases, the high cost of gas may even have encouraged some drivers to switch to more efficient vehicles.

This rise in fuel prices has, of course, an even larger impact on those who drive for a living and the transportation industry as a whole. The American trucking industry has been especially hard hit by skyrocketing diesel prices, which have caused many freight carriers to raise their rates to compensate.

Like drivers of passenger cars, truck drivers can save fuel by changing how they drive, and data shows that American truckers have indeed dropped their overall speeds in response to elevated diesel prices. Trucking, however, is a complex industry, and while driving slower could help save on fuel costs, there's more to consider than fuel consumption. Slower trucks can cause other issues for freight providers, chief among them drivers spending more hours on the road, which, in some cases, could end up costing more than they save.