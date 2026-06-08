What Is The 7/3 Split Rule In Trucking?

Long-haul truckers have to deal with some pretty rigid rules about when they can work, and perhaps more importantly, when to rest. Unfortunately, that may not always line up with how the day is actually going. The rulebook in question comes from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA, the agency that governs commercial driving across the US.

A driver can only stay on the road for so long before those rules require proper rest. Officially, the rulebook demands 10 straight hours off duty, taken in full before getting back behind the wheel. But the 7/3 split gives drivers some extra flexibility for how they spend their downtime.

Normally, a driver has to take ten hours off in one unbroken block. The 7/3 lets them chop it into two instead. So, one of those pieces has to be at least seven consecutive hours in the sleeper berth, while the other needs to be at least three consecutive hours.

The driver has the choice to pick how that goes — it can either be off-duty, in the sleeper, or some combination of the two. Stack those two together, and you land at 10 hours. The nice part is you can take them in either order, so maybe the three-hour break comes first, and the seven-hour stretch comes later — or the other way around. Both work fine. Either way, it's the bunk is where most of that downtime is usually logged, so it is worth knowing what the inside of a semi truck sleeper cab looks like.