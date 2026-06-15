How To Pick The Best Michelin Summer Tires For Your Vehicle In 2026

Michelin, which also owns nine other tire brands, makes a wide variety of summer tires for vehicles of all types. Picking the best ones for your particular vehicle comes down to what your specific use case is and the specific activities you will be subjecting those tires to. Let's take a closer look at some Michelin summer tires and see which ones might be the best for your car and the performance you can expect from them.

Summer tires from Michelin incorporate tough construction that can handle drivers' performance demands, but also provides low rolling resistance for improved fuel economy. Michelin tire engineers use tread patterns that add traction, make hydroplaning less likely, and shorten braking distances. This is combined with the latest rubber compounds that perform very well, even in high-temperature conditions. The ultimate result of these efforts are tires that handle well, brake quickly while being easy to control, get great traction, and do very well in wet conditions.

Starting with drivers who demand the most extreme performance from their tires, who are sometimes known as "track rats," there is the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R, which Michelin describes as a, "street legal semi slick tire," and the "ultimate track tire for best lap times." The Pilot Sport Cup 2 R comes as an original equipment tire on brands including Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, Corvette, and Koenigsegg. These tires are designed for Michelin customers who spend most of their time at tracks like the Nürburgring, shown above. The street-legal aspect permits them to drive back home afterward.