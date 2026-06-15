Dodge Wants To Make The Charger Even Quicker With Inflatable Roof Rails

Vehicles are becoming faster and faster, but there are limits — tires can only handle so much traction and horsepower must fight against aerodynamic drag. A vehicle's design holds it back from faster acceleration as well, since they can lose stability without the right aerodynamics. The Dodge Charger has often pushed speed to the limit – and with the Hellcat engine rumored to return, it looks like Stellantis is looking for ways to allow the Charger to become even quicker.

Recently, Stellantis filed a patent for inflatable roof rails. The two rails would run across both sides of the roof, popping out when filled with air at higher speeds to channel more air to the already existing rear spoiler, adding more downforce. Stellantis explains that this is a cheaper way to make the spoiler more effective as it approaches faster speeds instead of using an active spoiler, found on more advanced supercars.