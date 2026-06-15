The FBI Warns That Chinese Spies Are Using Job Boards Like LinkedIn For Serious Scams

Today's job market can be tough to navigate, which is why many people use LinkedIn and other job search apps to help narrow down the hunt. Just be sure to be aware of some of the common scams that users need to watch out for. But while it can be a useful tool, it's also become the target of controversy. In a document entitled "Safeguarding Our Secrets," the FBI is warning that Chinese intelligence is using LinkedIn and other professional networking platforms to get access to sensitive information.

This scam involves Chinese agents posing as recruiters, consultants, or even employees, of what appear to be actual companies. Those agents then target jobseekers who have a background in government and have worked in the defense, security, or policymaking fields, or have served in the military. As the recruitment process unfolds, the applicant is asked to submit a writing assignment on topics like foreign affairs, trade, or defense, for which they are compensated.

At this stage, the recruiters encourage the sharing of sensitive information, and the conversation eventually moves to an encrypted platform like Telegram. When that happens, even more detailed information is requested, and more money is paid. The goal is to obtain intelligence and even if the information gathered isn't classified, the Chinese can use it with other data. This allows the Chinese government to better understand U.S. government policy, as well as military installations, operations, or overall capability.