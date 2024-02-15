5 Common Scams You Might Encounter When Looking For A Job

To say that looking for a job is challenging would be an understatement. When you're unemployed, you want to find your next job as soon as possible. Anyone who's been in this unenviable position knows how quickly burnout, frustration, and even desperation can set in after spending days, weeks, and sometimes months scanning job announcements and sending résumés into what often feels like a recruitment black hole. As if that weren't enough, job hunters also have to be on the lookout for scammers who'd like nothing more than to exploit their vulnerability for financial gain.

With the internet having a monopoly on the job search, scammers are almost impossible to avoid, and they are sometimes very good at what they do, which makes detecting their scams exceedingly difficult. These fraudsters will try to charm you and play on your weaknesses, all in an effort to get you to give up your personal information and con you out of your hard-earned cash. According to the Better Business Bureau, "The median dollar loss for employment scams ($1,500) was significantly higher than that of $171 for all scam types." However, the situation isn't hopeless. If you know what to look for, you can avoid getting caught up in a job scam.