5 Of Home Depot's Best Father's Day Tool Deals For 2026
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With the official start of summer rapidly approaching, Father's Day is right around the corner as well. In preparation for this yearly celebration of dads everywhere, countless businesses are reminding customers that they have worthwhile wares for the occasion. Sam's Club is the place to be for under-$100 Father's Day finds, and, as one of the foremost places to shop for the average dad, Home Depot has some intriguing deals to keep in mind in its own right.
As of publication, there's an entire section on the Home Depot website dedicated to Father's Day deals. Suffice to say, there's a little something for every dad out there, and for every budget. Some sales focus on hand and power tools, others on power tool batteries, and a few on other items like tool accessories and general storage. There are even opportunities to secure free items from major brands and stock up on their tools at discounted prices.
It can take some time to dig through all of Home Depot's Father's Day promotions. To streamline things, here are some of the best currently listed online, what they include, and how much you'll save if you decide to buy one of them.
DeWalt battery kit free tools deal
Even as a pricey, professional-grade tool brand, DeWalt frequently tries to help customers stock up on tools at a lower price. There are already several DeWalt tools with deep discounts in June 2026, and in observance of Father's Day, the brand has a few more deals worth considering at Home Depot. For instance, the DeWalt 20V MAX battery starter kit, featuring a 4.0 Ah and 5.0 Ah battery along with a compatible charger, is priced at its usual $299.00. But for Dad's special day, it comes with some additional bang for your buck.
If you purchase this kit during the Father's Day sale, you get to choose two free gifts as add-ons. These aren't just any gifts either; they're two DeWalt power tools of your choice. The list includes the DeWalt Atomic 20V hammer drill, Atomic 20V impact driver, 20V jobsite fan, and 20V MAX XR drywall screw gun. Seeing as all of these tools by themselves are regularly available through Home Depot for $169.00 each, saving $338 on some handy DeWalt items doesn't sound like a bad way to celebrate Father's Day.
Milwaukee M18 tool and battery combo kit sale
It should come as no surprise that the Home Depot favorite Milwaukee — one of the top store-exclusive tool brands out there — has some deals to offer this Father's Day. One of the most noteworthy is especially good for those new to the brand or those looking to stock up on several tools and batteries at once. The Milwaukee M18 tool and battery combo kit is regularly priced at a steep $1,189.00, but for Father's Day, the price has dropped 50%. For a limited time, it costs $599.00 and comes with quite a bit of gear for the money.
This set includes eight tools, three batteries, a charger, and two Milwaukee-branded tool bags. The M18 tools are the compact drill/driver, compact hex impact driver, impact wrench with friction ring, random orbit sander, cut-off grinder, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light. As far as the batteries, two are XC4.0 batteries, while the third is a CP2.0. Also, the charger works with both M18 and M12 Milwaukee batteries, so if you or your dad have both varieties already, it could be an especially versatile buy.
Sanctuary home and office safe sale
Deviating a bit from the realm of tools, Home Depot's Father's Day sale also has some practical at-home items marked down that all members of the family can benefit from. The Sanctuary brand of heavy-duty safes has some of its models on sale, with the biggest discount being the Sanctuary bone white home and office safe. This unit is typically a whopping $1,199.00, but the sales event has brought it down considerably, taking 50% of the regular price, bringing the sales price down to $699.00.
The safe comes with several bells and whistles. Six bolts lock the door in place, and the locking mechanism is activated via an electronic keypad on the front. It has internal lighting, pockets, drawers, adjustable shelves, and an overall fabric-lined interior. This safe and its color are advertised as Home Depot exclusives. It's also fireproof for 60 minutes up to 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit and waterproof for seven days in up to 2 feet of standing water, so long as it's bolted down first.
Oscillating multi-tool blade kit sale
It should be noted that shopping for dad's Father's Day gift doesn't necessarily mean spending hundreds of dollars on new tools and batteries. On a modest budget, you can still hook dad up with what he needs for his tools. For example, if he frequently runs a Milwaukee oscillating multi-tool, you could get him the on-sale oscillating multi-tool blade kit. This set has one of the highest markdowns of the entire Home Depot Father's Day sale at 72% off, going from $87.85 to $24.97.
This kit comes with eight blades in total that all use Milwaukee's quick-change Open-Lok system. Four of them are intended for multiple material types, with two at 1 3/8 inches, one at 2 1/2 inches, and another at 1 3/4 inches. These blades are made of titanium-charged bi-metal. Alongside them are the Pro-Curve Japanese tooth blade, designed for hardwood, and the standard wood blade. Both of these are made of high-carbon steel and are 1 3/8 inches. It's not the most extravagant Father's Day gift, but it's undeniably cost-effective and useful.
Ryobi battery starter kit free tool deal
While there are some important things to consider before buying Ryobi tools, the fact that it's such a budget-friendly brand makes giving it a shot easy. Its tools are already comparatively affordable, and it's not uncommon for big sales to bring those prices even lower. For Father's Day 2026, there's a pretty solid double-deal running on the Ryobi ONE+ 18-volt battery starter kit. The first part is that it's on sale by 57%, going from $228.00 to $99.00 for a 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah battery, along with a charger.
On top of the cost markdown, there's the bonus of getting a free Ryobi tool to use with the new batteries — and the selection is deep and varied. The 18V tool choices include a jobsite blower, angle grinder, random orbit sander, hedge trimmer, and more. There are also accessories, such as a clamp-on fan set, a freestanding fan, and a cordless LED light. Price-wise, these options cost between $59.97 and $89.00 if bought on their own, so no matter which you choose, you're almost guaranteed a good deal.