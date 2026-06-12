5 Electronics At Walmart With Deep Discounts In June 2026
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Timing important electronic goods purchases during those yearly Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal runs is almost always a great idea. However, delaying purchases for several months may not be realistic or practical for everyone. Thankfully, lots of online and offline retailers run less publicized, very attractive, deep discount sales all through the year, though without the same amount of fanfare.
If your next major electronic purchase is something that is relatively urgent, it's not a bad idea to look out for these smaller, periodic discount sales across popular retailers across the U.S. Walmart is running a sale as of June 2026 on several electronic gadgets going for really attractive prices. From large screen TVs and laptops, to monitors and smartwatches, there is something for everyone at the ongoing deep discount sale. Here are five handpicked Walmart deals that we think you should not miss this June.
TCL 98 QM7K Mini LED QLED 4K TV
With a price tag of a shade under $2000, the very first item in this deep "discount" sale may sound a bit ironic. However, it is important to see what this $2000 price tag gets you. The first major attraction of the TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV is its sheer size. At 98 inches, you will need to first make sure your living room can accommodate this behemoth. What makes the purchase even more compelling is the fact that TCL did not just slap a massive display onto a machine with entry-level features.
As evident from its name, this machine uses Mini LED technology, which claims several benefits over standard LED TVs, such as local dimming, and a high peak brightness level of 3000 nits. The panel also supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming as well. As expected of a TV of its class, the TCL QM7K 98-inch QLED TV supports all popular high dynamic range formats, including HDR10, HDR 10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision gaming, and Dolby Vision IQ.
While the current $1998 price is not exclusive to Walmart — Amazon and TCL.com both reflect that price — it remains one of the most compelling large-screen TV deals available today, especially considering the fact that the larger 115-inch model will set you back by a cool $9,999.
Lenovo Legion 5a gaming laptop
Gaming laptops have become increasingly expensive (thanks to the infamous RAM shortage), which is one reason this Lenovo Legion 5a gaming laptop stands out. While it is not cheap; commanding a cool $1,299 for the privilege of owning it, what it offers consumers for that price tag is compelling.
This gaming focused laptop features AMD's Ryzen 7 250 processor, and pairs it with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card. It comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and packs in 1TB SSD storage. When we looked around, it is among the most affordable RTX 5060-toting laptops that you could purchase. Another noteworthy feature of this gaming machine is that it features an OLED panel, which ensures more vibrant colors on the screen during gaming, and even includes the 165Hz refresh rate offered by some higher-priced models.
The cooling needs of this Lenovo Legion 5a gaming laptop are handled by an array of fans, a large network of 3D copper heat pipes, and a hyperchamber that claims to "optimize airflow within the laptop to bring cold air over core components." The machine also comes with Lenovo's "Legion Coldfront Hyper" feature that advertises a silent gaming experience, without having to worry about radiant heat generated by the laptop. At its current sub $1300 price tag, this Legion 5a is arguably one of the best mid-tier gaming laptops you can gift yourself well before the holiday season kicks in.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 may no longer be the newest smartwatch in the company's lineup, but that is precisely what makes this deal so attractive. Walmart currently offers the 40 mm Bluetooth version for $185, placing it comfortably below the $200 threshold that often attracts budget-conscious buyers.
Despite its lower price, the Watch 7 remains a feature-rich wearable. It offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ECG, body composition analysis, fitness tracking, and access to Google's Wear OS ecosystem. For many users, these capabilities are nearly identical to what they would use on newer smartwatch models.
The discount also creates a substantial gap between the Watch 7 and Samsung's newer Galaxy Watch8. For buyers who prioritize value over owning the latest hardware, the Watch 7 remains one of the smartest wearable purchases available today. Of course, if you fancy getting a full-fledged LTE version of the same Galaxy Watch 7 series lineup, it will set you back by $249.99. For comparison, the newer Watch8 Series lineup is currently listed at $289.99 (Bluetooth) and $339.99 (LTE) at the retailer.
AOC 23.8 FHD All-in-One Desktop Computer
For most homes, a standard mid-tier desktop computer is more than enough. Typical tasks like web browsing, video calls, office work, online classes, and media consumption can easily be handled by compact all-in-one desktops; systems that integrate the computer and display into a single unit.
One such all-in-one desktop — made by AOC — is currently on sale for $444.44. That money gets you a reasonably powerful computer which uses an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, has 16GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable to 32GB), boasts 512GB of SSD storage, and runs Windows 11 Home. All this hardware is neatly tucked behind a 23.8-inch Full HD display.
This all-in-one computer makes sense for users who have space constraints or simply crave a cleaner, clutter-free workspace. Making the deal sweeter is the inclusion of a keyboard and mouse, allowing buyers to get started with it right out of the box.
Onn 24 inch 180 Hz Monitor
Walmart's in-house electronic brand Onn has a feature-loaded, 24-inch, full HD computer monitor on sale for less than $100 ($99 to be precise). This monitor claims a 180Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync support, making the deal sweeter.
Before you commit to a purchase, however, it is important to know that this is an entry-level monitor that will work well with a basic home PC. It is not intended for high-end workloads and intense gaming sessions, although the 180Hz refresh rate will make the occasional gaming experience better. This Onn monitor delivers a feature set that would have commanded a significantly higher price only a few years ago. Nevertheless, it is always a good idea to read our monitor buying guide before making sure this is something you really want.
The biggest factor that goes in favor of this monitor is its value proposition. While Onn as a brand is relatively new, and not as well-known as some of the more established retailers, there is something reassuring about the fact that you can drive down to a neighborhood Walmart and pick up a decent monitor for less than a Benjamin.