5 Electronics At Walmart With Deep Discounts In June 2026

With a price tag of a shade under $2000, the very first item in this deep "discount" sale may sound a bit ironic. However, it is important to see what this $2000 price tag gets you. The first major attraction of the TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV is its sheer size. At 98 inches, you will need to first make sure your living room can accommodate this behemoth. What makes the purchase even more compelling is the fact that TCL did not just slap a massive display onto a machine with entry-level features.

As evident from its name, this machine uses Mini LED technology, which claims several benefits over standard LED TVs, such as local dimming, and a high peak brightness level of 3000 nits. The panel also supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming as well. As expected of a TV of its class, the TCL QM7K 98-inch QLED TV supports all popular high dynamic range formats, including HDR10, HDR 10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision gaming, and Dolby Vision IQ.

While the current $1998 price is not exclusive to Walmart — Amazon and TCL.com both reflect that price — it remains one of the most compelling large-screen TV deals available today, especially considering the fact that the larger 115-inch model will set you back by a cool $9,999.