Glider Pilots Shatter Record With 10 Hour Non-Stop Flight

A glider has many of the same components as an airplane except for one minor differentiator. Generally, a glider lacks an engine, although some variations like motor and sustainer gliders feature powered propulsion if needed. While U.S. Army gliders were important in WWII, their history dates well before then, with examples back in the 19th century.

How long an unpowered glider can stay aloft is dependent on several variables. Generally, a flight can last as long as 5 hours. So, when two pilots, David Jansen and Grant Anderson managed to stay in the air for 10 hours straight and travel almost 800 miles, it set a new record in Australia. The flight began in Alice Springs, close to the center of the continent, and ended in Balaklava, South Australia, around 60 miles (95.9 km) north of Adelaide.

Pilot David Jansen has also broken nearly three dozen records in aviation and seven specific to Australia. These latest accomplishments were just a part of his recent efforts in the Alice Springs area, also known as the Red Centre. While this particular flight doesn't exceed the world record, which was set in South America, Jansen told ABC.net.au, "This is why we set continental records — so people don't have to go to Argentina to break world records."