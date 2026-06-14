Glider Pilots Shatter Record With 10 Hour Non-Stop Flight
A glider has many of the same components as an airplane except for one minor differentiator. Generally, a glider lacks an engine, although some variations like motor and sustainer gliders feature powered propulsion if needed. While U.S. Army gliders were important in WWII, their history dates well before then, with examples back in the 19th century.
How long an unpowered glider can stay aloft is dependent on several variables. Generally, a flight can last as long as 5 hours. So, when two pilots, David Jansen and Grant Anderson managed to stay in the air for 10 hours straight and travel almost 800 miles, it set a new record in Australia. The flight began in Alice Springs, close to the center of the continent, and ended in Balaklava, South Australia, around 60 miles (95.9 km) north of Adelaide.
Pilot David Jansen has also broken nearly three dozen records in aviation and seven specific to Australia. These latest accomplishments were just a part of his recent efforts in the Alice Springs area, also known as the Red Centre. While this particular flight doesn't exceed the world record, which was set in South America, Jansen told ABC.net.au, "This is why we set continental records — so people don't have to go to Argentina to break world records."
Australia provides an ideal environment for gliding
One of the most iconic aspects of the land down under, is its formidable expanse of deserts, woodlands, and plains known as the outback. It's so open and unpopulated, you find unique things like the road train. The flat terrain isn't only useful for large ground-based transport, but also for launching and flying gliders.
Not only does the vastness of the outback allow for adequate space for gliders to get airborne, the flat, arid terrain enables good formation of thermals. Thermals are cylindrical sections of hotter air rising up off the ground. A glider pilot can use these to climb in altitude by circling around the thermal, similar to birds. Alice Springs in particular sits at nearly 2,000 feet above sea level, helping gliders begin at a higher altitude.
Jansen told People.com, "When the weather lines up here, there's nowhere better." Being east of Western Australia provides advantages as it offers a few examples of the hottest places on the continent, some of which reach 106.7 degrees Fahrenheit (41.5 degrees Celsius). That heat can blow across into central portions of the country, which is beneficial for extended flights. Jansen and co-pilot Anderson set the record in January, which is the summer season in the southern hemisphere.