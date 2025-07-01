Do Gliders Have Engines? Here's How The Aircraft Works

You see a plane, you expect to hear an engine. But gliders are a different breed of aircraft, representing flight in its purest form. They are frankly a testament to just how far clever engineering can take us. Most gliders, often called sailplanes, are unpowered aircraft designed to soar using nothing but natural thermal updrafts. They do it using some really clever physics (more on that later).

That said, gliders with engines do exist. These are called motor gliders and are essentially fixed-wing aircraft that can be flown with or without engine power. There are a few main types. The Touring Motor Glider (TMG) resembles a conventional aircraft the most, with a front-mounted engine, and can cruise under power or switch the engine off to soar. Some even have propellers that can be feathered to minimize drag while gliding. Then there are Self-Launching Motor Gliders, which use a small engine and propellor, which can be rotated out the top of the fuselage when needed. A similar category, known as Sustainers, has an engine just powerful enough to sustain flight and get you home if you can't find lift, but not strong enough for launching. Essentially, these are hybrid designs that offer the best of both worlds and are quite similar to light airplanes that manage to fly with very little horsepower.

While the convenience of motor gliders is undeniable, the market is still commanded by their engine-free counterparts — sailplanes. So, how exactly does this aircraft stay aloft?