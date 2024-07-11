US Army Gliders And Their Importance In WWII

With the German invasion of France that began in May 1940, the full might of the combined arms of the German military and its tank-centric Blitzkrieg strategy hit numerous Allied countries. One such country was Belgium and in particular, the strategically important Fort Eben-Emael. Considered "impregnable," the fort fell in 20 minutes to 78 German paratroopers who had landed inside its walls thanks to 11 DFS 230 assault gliders. The German success with gliders silently landing troops behind enemy lines shocked the Allies into action. The U.S. and Great Britain would lead the Allied effort in the development and use of combat gliders for the remainder of the war.

The U.S. military for its part, after prototype testing at Wright Field near Dayton, Ohio, settled on the Waco CG-4A glider. The glider was just under 50 feet in length with a wingspan of around 84 feet. It was capable of delivering 13 fully equipped infantrymen and crewed by two pilots. The pilots for glider units, with the first eventually being designated the 88th Glider Infantry Regiment, were involuntarily volunteered from other units. Glider pilots for these units were trained in Missouri, Nebraska, and North Dakota, and over 10,000 were trained and assigned to one of 11 glider regiments by the end of the war.