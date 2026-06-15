Why Russian Spacecraft Land On Solid Ground – But NASA Splashes Down In The Ocean

To say that the United States and the Soviet Union picked very different lanes during the great Space Race of the 1950s and '60s would be an understatement — starting with the placement of their respective launch facilities. It wasn't arbitrary. Regardless of their geopolitical ideology, the way rockets were launched (almost always to the east, mind you) and subsequently retrieved had as much to do with physics and geography as with the heroic efforts of the men and women who managed to get into space during an era when it seemed wholly impossible.

Russia is the world's largest country, a transcontinental nation directly bordered by 14 other countries. Since its geographical coordinates place it much farther north, it's naturally much farther from the equator. Furthermore, while a good chunk of the U.S. is surrounded by open, uninhabited water, Russia has only the Arctic Ocean to the north and the Caspian Sea to the southwest. Unfortunately, neither can be safely used because the Arctic is far too cold and riddled with ice, while the smaller Caspian "sea" is landlocked by several populated countries.

What Russia has in great abundance, though, is endless stretches of open land. As much as 65% is almost entirely devoid of humans thanks to ground that remains permanently frozen year-round (permafrost) and has been that way for thousands of years. A high-speed capsule dropping down into all that uninhabited area makes for a perfect landing zone.