4 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Cameras You Can Buy In 2026
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For amateurs and professionals alike, nothing beats using an actual camera versus a smartphone, as it can give you better quality, superior lenses, and more control. While you could spend some serious money on a top brand, you can also pick up more affordable options as well. But what does it mean to shop for a "budget" camera?
First, you should consider your level of expertise. For beginners, it's best to find a model you can take out of the box and begin using immediately. If you find an affordable camera that's a bit more advanced and requires attachments you have to buy separately, then you may want to keep searching. Additional equipment means additional cost, and the setup could be more than you actually need. Next, you'll want to decide how you want to use the camera. For example, social media vloggers typically need video capability, while a real estate agent may need the opposite.
Perhaps the most important factor to consider is the camera's features. Beyond the ability to take video, even a budget camera should have a decent lens, zoom, and autofocus. Also, a camera should be able to take higher-quality photos and have more functionality than your smartphone. Otherwise, you may not actually need to buy one after all. But keep in mind that the more advanced you go, the more you will likely spend, even if you're buying a used digital camera. At some point, a "budget" camera could get very expensive.
Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2
If you want a cheap high quality camera because you're just starting out, the Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2 for $199 is a good option. This is a compact Action Camera with a 16-megapixel (MP) BSI CMOS sensor, a 4x optical zoom lens, and has a built-in flash. It can record video in 1080p Full HD and supports both automatic and manual focus modes. It uses a removable microSD card for storage, and it has built-in Wi-Fi so you can transfer photos and videos to your smartphone, or other smart device.
The PIXPRO is also waterproof up to 15 meters or just over 49 feet. Plus it has dust resistance and can withstand shock up to 2 meters, or just over 6 1/2 feet. This camera is lightweight and compact, with a design that complements many outdoor environments. Because of its design, this could be an ideal camera to take along to the beach, or on a hike, as you can carry it easily and potentially get some great shots.
The PIXPRO has the basic exposure controls you would expect, including auto ISO and a shutter range from 1/2000 to 30 seconds in manual mode. The camera's display measures 2.7 inches and is used for framing and reviewing images. The PIXPRO is a fixed-lens, which means you don't have the option to change it, as some users prefer to do. Overall, this camera is meant for basic photography and video, rather than advanced manual shots or robust low-light performance.
Pentax WG-1000
Similar to the Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2, the Pentax WG-1000 is promoted as a waterproof and rugged compact camera. The WG-1000 is listed at $279.95 by the manufacturer with a current price of $229.95, and it's designed for users who need something more durable than a standard compact camera. It uses a 16MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor in a 1/2.3-inch format and has a 27–108mm equivalent 4x optical zoom lens. This allows for a basic range of everyday shots.
The Pentax's waterproof body is rated at depths of up to 15 meters, or just over 49 feet, for up to one hour of continuous use. This camera is dustproof and can handle drops from up to 2 meters, or just over 6 and 1/2 feet, classifying it as shockproof. It has seven shooting modes, including automatic, manual, underwater, and scene modes. The camera also features 20 color filter options, giving you a variety of adjustments to choose from.
The WG-1000 features ISO sensitivity up to 3200 and includes anti-shake correction. This can help reduce blurring from excessive camera movement. It also records full HD video at 1920 x 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second using the H.264 format. The Pentax has a macro focus distance of 5 centimeters, or roughly 2 inches, for close-up shots and supports a digital zoom of up to 24x. That capability is in addition to the camera's optical zoom range.
GoPro Hero 13 Black
The GoPro Hero 13 Black is an intermediate Action Camera that retails for $429.99 from the manufacturer. This camera is waterproof, rated down to 33 feet, and can take 27MP photos using a CMOS sensor. It has built-in hybrid image stabilization and supports interchangeable HB-Series Lens Mods, including ultra-wide, and macro, among others. It can automatically adjust to attached lenses or filters.
We reviewed the Hero 13 Black in 2024, and found that it can record video at up to 5.3K resolution using a high-frame-rate capture to support slow-motion recording. It uses removable microSD cards for storage and includes multiple shooting modes, including Action, Landscape, Night, and Underwater. The Hero 13's additional features include autofocus, automatic exposure control, Bluetooth connectivity, and support for JPEG image files, as well as MP4 video recording.
The GoPro Hero 13 Black comes with an Enduro battery that will give you about 79 minutes of recording time depending on the settings. It has a USB-C cable and basic mounting hardware, including a curved adhesive mount, mounting buckle, and thumb screw. This camera also includes a water-repelling lens cover and is designed to be used handheld or mounted using GoPro's accessory system.
Panasonic LUMIX FZ80D Compact Camera
At the higher end of the budget, the Panasonic LUMIX FZ80D Compact Camera for $549.99 is a point-and-shoot designed to be more flexible than a standard compact camera. It has a 20–1200 millimeter equivalent 60x optical zoom lens on a lightweight, fixed-lens body, and uses a shooting range broader than typical starter-level cameras. The FZ80D is built around an approximately 18.1MP MOS sensor and is designed to handle both wide landscape shots and distant subjects.
The Lumix features a 3.0 inch touchscreen LCD and a 2,360K-dot electronic viewfinder, giving you two different ways to edit images. This camera also supports multiple exposure modes, including Auto, Aperture Priority, Shutter Priority, Manual, and Program, along with exposure compensation ranging from -5 EV to +5 EV. This allows you to make your photos either brighter or darker. The Lumix has a built-in stability feature which is designed to reduce blur when shooting handheld, especially if you're taking pics from a longer zoom range.
The FZ80D takes 4K photos and also records in 4K as well, utilizing SD, SDHC, and SDXC cards for storage. The Post Focus mode allows you to focus the image after the photo is taken and the camera uses a pop-up flash for low-light shots. The flash has several options, including red-eye reduction and slow sync, among others. The camera's power source is a lithium-ion battery that charges using a USB Type-C cable, making it compatible with standard setups.
Methodology
We searched through dozens of product listings when selecting the cameras for this article, using a price range of $200 to $600. We analyzed features, overall capability, and construction to determine which cameras stood out from the pack. Availability was also important, as some of the cameras we found were older models that fit the price parameters but were no longer produced by the manufacturer. As a result, those cameras were harder to find and were not included in the list. We also searched through customer reviews on manufacturer websites, as well as major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Only cameras with generally positive reviews, ranking 3.5 stars or higher, were chosen.