Honda's Electric Motorcycle Finished 5th At TrialGP – Here's Why That Matters
The 2026 TrialGP World Championship in Japan was meant to be a showcase for the world's best bike riders — but it also shined a spotlight on the bikes they are riding. One standout was Miquel Gelabert on his Honda RTL Electric, which reached fifth place on the second day of competition. This was the first time an electric motorcycle took part in the race, and it easily held its own against its gas-powered competitors.
Gas has often been the powertrain of choice for motorcycle riders, with riders preferring the longer range, not wanting to stop to charge multiple times on longer trips. However, the Honda RTL Electric could have very well proven that electric bikes are just as capable as gas-powered ones when it comes to off-roading, since GP's courses are focused on precise turning, balancing on difficult obstacles, and having momentum on steep hills. With impressive low-speed balance and instant torque, electric bikes may have the upper hand in the trials category very soon, which is focused on navigating extreme obstacles without letting your feet touch the ground.
Why are electric motorcycles about to take over off-roading?
Off-roading is becoming the focus at Honda and other companies looking to make electric motorcycles. The RTL Electric was revealed in 2024 as a trial bike, focused on lightness, strength, and balance. The RTL Electric has a CR Electric Proto electric motocross bike battery designed for trials — focused on high output and positioned to create a center of gravity — along with a clutch, flywheel, and transmission. The aluminum twin tube frame is light and rigid.
Aside from performance-focused design, electric motorcycles seem tailor-made for off-roading for the same reasons riders are skeptical when it comes to electric road bikes. Their quiet operation is great for outdoor environments that have noise restrictions and wildlife (you won't even have to find ways to make them quieter), and their shorter range isn't an issue for trail riding, which doesn't require as much charge as something like a road trip would.
Honda has not revealed the weight and range just yet, but competitive off-road electric motorcycles like the Stark VARG MX 1.2 are just 260 pounds. Most sporty motorcycles are between 300 and 500 pounds. The motorcycle community is excited to get their hands on the RTL Electric for future trials competitions and off-road outings, but you can check out some available e-bikes if you just want to tackle some trails for fun.