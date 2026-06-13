Six Flags' Record-Shattering Coaster Is Way More High-Tech Than You May Have Thought
In September 2026, Six Flags will become home to a record-breaking rollercoaster, the Tormenta Rampaging Run. At 309 feet tall and 4,199 feet long, and with a top speed of 87 miles per hour, this giga coaster will become the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in the world. It will also have the highest 95-degree beyond vertical drop (285 feet), the highest Immelmann inversion (218 feet), and the tallest vertical coaster loop (197 feet). To build such an incredible roller coaster into a park, builders Quorum Architects had to use specialized software to visualize how the massive coaster would fit. This makes it one of the most high-tech coasters in the world.
Quorum Architects has worked on other Six Flags rides at the Texas location, including Aquaman Power Wave and The Joker & Harley Quinn Spinsanity, but this is the first time the firm has used a brand-new piece of software, Autodesk Revit. This software can render a highly detailed 3D model of the roller coaster so architects and engineers working on the Tormenta can find the best configuration for the ride. "It was the first time we put one of our roller coaster projects in that, which was great because we were able to see any interferences immediately," said Senior Associate Arthur Calcaterra (via Arlington Report).
What is the record-holding dive coaster ahead of Tormenta Rampaging Run's opening?
Dive coasters are a specific coaster type made of steel with a wide train. When Tormenta Rampaging Run opens later in 2026, it will take all kinds of records in the dive coaster category. However, the current record-holding dive coaster is another Six Flags ride called the Yukon Striker. It's currently the fastest, reaching 80 mph, the longest, reaching 3,625 feet, and the tallest, peaking at 223 feet. (Here's the tallest hybrid coaster.)
While the Yukon Striker is impressive, it's not considered a giga coaster like the Tormenta Rampaging Run. To be categorized as a giga coaster, the rollercoaster has to be between 300 and 399 feet tall — at 309 feet tall, the Tormenta just makes it. Right now, there are only seven giga coasters in the world. Five of the seven are in the United States, including North America's tallest giga coaster, Fury 325, which is at Carowinds in North Carolina. You probably guessed it, but it's 325 feet tall.
Tormenta Rampaging Run is located in Six Flags Over Texas, in the Spain section. The area around the coaster will match the ride's theme, which is "Running of the Bulls," including a new restaurant.