Six Flags' Record-Shattering Coaster Is Way More High-Tech Than You May Have Thought

In September 2026, Six Flags will become home to a record-breaking rollercoaster, the Tormenta Rampaging Run. At 309 feet tall and 4,199 feet long, and with a top speed of 87 miles per hour, this giga coaster will become the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in the world. It will also have the highest 95-degree beyond vertical drop (285 feet), the highest Immelmann inversion (218 feet), and the tallest vertical coaster loop (197 feet). To build such an incredible roller coaster into a park, builders Quorum Architects had to use specialized software to visualize how the massive coaster would fit. This makes it one of the most high-tech coasters in the world.

Quorum Architects has worked on other Six Flags rides at the Texas location, including Aquaman Power Wave and The Joker & Harley Quinn Spinsanity, but this is the first time the firm has used a brand-new piece of software, Autodesk Revit. This software can render a highly detailed 3D model of the roller coaster so architects and engineers working on the Tormenta can find the best configuration for the ride. "It was the first time we put one of our roller coaster projects in that, which was great because we were able to see any interferences immediately," said Senior Associate Arthur Calcaterra (via Arlington Report).