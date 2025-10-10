VelociCoaster Top Speed: How Fast Can It Go & Is It The Fastest Coaster In The World?

As an Ohioan and avid rollercoaster rider, I've ridden my fair share of coasters, and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster is one that I've enjoyed very much. Ranked in the top five coasters in the world by Captaincoaster.com as of August 2025, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster is a steel rolling launch-type ride at Universal's Islands of Adventure with a top speed of 70 mph.

To understand how the VelociCoaster works, you'll need to know something about the theme park engineering behind a launch roller coaster's incredible speed. Instead of a conventional lift hill, it uses a two-linear synchronous motor launch technology, the first launching the train to around 50 mph, and a midcourse boost pushing it from roughly 40 mph to about 70 mph in around 2.4 seconds. The track is set up for maximum speed, so the train can sustain its velocity, rather than having it peak and fade throughout the ride experience. It also has a 155-foot top hat element, a steep drop toward a lagoon, four inversions, and a barrel roll over open water. Its train braking is concentrated toward the end, so most of the run doesn't get interrupted.