Thrill-Seekers Rejoice: This Record-Breaking Roller Coaster Will Soon Arrive In Texas
Six Flags visitors are about to get the thrill of a lifetime as it looks to debut one of its fastest rollercoasters yet. Coming to the company's Six Flags Over Texas park in Arlington, the Tormenta Rampaging Run will reportedly break six world records, making it the fastest, tallest, and longest dive coaster in the world. Featuring the world's highest "beyond vertical" drop, the Tormenta is set to be one of the most high-tech roller coasters ever erected, and is sure to scare even the most seasoned riders.
The coaster, which evokes the thrills of the infamous Running of the Bulls festival in Pamplona, Spain, will commemorate the park's 65th birthday. At a September 2025 reveal event, the park's regional general manager of Texas, Jeffrey Siebert, said that the company wanted to celebrate its birthday by creating "a ride of such magnitude and scope that it will reignite the imagination and excitement of Arlington, of the metroplex, of the great state of Texas."
An international team of engineers has been working on the project for years, creating one of the most expensive and advanced rides in the park's history. Set to open in 2026, Six Flags Over Texas has broken ground on a construction site that will reportedly feature 206 piers drilled 65 feet into the ground. This new ride is also part of a broader makeover for the whole theme park.
The Tormenta Rampaging Run
Located in the park's Spanish section, Six Flags' newest rollercoaster will break six world records. Rising to a stomach-turning 309 feet, the Tormenta will be the tallest dive coaster ever built, meaning it's the tallest steel coaster featuring a 90-plus-degree drop. The eye-popping "beyond vertical" drop boasts a 95-degree, 285-foot drop. According to the coaster's designers, Swiss engineering firm Bolliger & Mabillard, this will give the Tormenta the unique distinction of being the world's first giga dive coaster.
Beyond its central drop, the Tormenta will also feature both the world's highest Immelmann inversion and vertical coaster loop at 218 and 179 feet, respectively. These insane heights will take riders to a staggering 87 mph, making it one of the fastest roller coasters you can find. Overall, the terrifying experience lasts just under three minutes, hurtling adrenaline junkies through a maze of twists, loops, and drops nearly three-quarters of a mile long.
The ride is a major statement by the country's premier theme park company after its much-discussed $8 billion merger with competitor Cedar Fair. The most expensive ride at the Arlington location, Tormenta is part of a broader billion-dollar investment strategy by the Texas thrill provider. Visitors who can't wait to ride the attraction can take a POV test run via Six Flags Over Texas' YouTube channel. But be warned, even a virtual ride on the record-setting coaster isn't for the faint of heart.