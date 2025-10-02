Thrill-Seekers Rejoice: This Record-Breaking Roller Coaster Will Soon Arrive In Texas

Six Flags visitors are about to get the thrill of a lifetime as it looks to debut one of its fastest rollercoasters yet. Coming to the company's Six Flags Over Texas park in Arlington, the Tormenta Rampaging Run will reportedly break six world records, making it the fastest, tallest, and longest dive coaster in the world. Featuring the world's highest "beyond vertical" drop, the Tormenta is set to be one of the most high-tech roller coasters ever erected, and is sure to scare even the most seasoned riders.

The coaster, which evokes the thrills of the infamous Running of the Bulls festival in Pamplona, Spain, will commemorate the park's 65th birthday. At a September 2025 reveal event, the park's regional general manager of Texas, Jeffrey Siebert, said that the company wanted to celebrate its birthday by creating "a ride of such magnitude and scope that it will reignite the imagination and excitement of Arlington, of the metroplex, of the great state of Texas."

An international team of engineers has been working on the project for years, creating one of the most expensive and advanced rides in the park's history. Set to open in 2026, Six Flags Over Texas has broken ground on a construction site that will reportedly feature 206 piers drilled 65 feet into the ground. This new ride is also part of a broader makeover for the whole theme park.