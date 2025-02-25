7 Of The Fastest Roller Coasters In The World, Ranked By Top Speed

There are two kinds of people who like to go to amusement and theme parks. There are those who like to soak up the atmosphere, sample the food, have a drink, and go on a couple of rides. Then there are the adrenaline junkies looking for the most outrageous thrill they can find. For them, there's nothing more delectable than a roller coaster. They're looking for the biggest, tallest, and — most importantly — fastest coasters to feel as close to pure danger as they possibly can, while still being safe.

You're not going to find this kind of roller coaster at places like Disney World or Universal Studios. Sure, they have some of the most high-tech roller coasters ever built, but they're still catering to a family audience. Their most intense rides can't be the world's most intense.

But plenty of other amusement parks around the world have made it their mission to develop the fastest coaster of them all. And 2025 looks to be a year when that record is broken once again with the impending opening of the Falcon's Flight roller coaster at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia, which purports to have a top speed of 155 mph.

There's no definitive opening date for Falcon's Flight, so it can't claim the top spot yet. Until it opens, here are the seven fastest roller coasters they have ever been built and are still standing, most of which you can still ride and have your face blown off.

