Uber's Lost & Found Reveals The Weird Things We Leave In Rideshare Vehicles

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Lost & founds can be fascinating. You'll see the most conventional things, like a set of keys or a cherished teddy bear, and then you'll see items that make you wonder why somebody had them on their person in the first place. With Uber rides, of course, you never know where somebody might be going or what they might be going there for, and so they might well be carrying some very unusual items.

Weird things get left behind in Ubers often enough that an exhibition was held at New York's Oculus World Trade Center on June 2, 2026, marking the 10th Annual Uber Lost & Found Index. For one day only, it displayed a small selection of curious artifacts that had been left behind by riders. Some of this year's lost property included, according to NYC For Free, "pelvis implants," as well as "dentures, a package of live butterflies, [and] a 75-gallon fish tank."

Now, if you've inadvertently left something behind during a ride, Uber notes that it has no liability for that property, but that directly contacting the driver (who can't be held responsible either per the company) is your best chance to retrieve it. This can be done through the Find Lost Item menu in the Activity tab of the Uber app. A new service is also becoming available in some areas that will allow customers to summon a car specifically for your property to be returned (but only after sharing a PIN with the driver, an important safety step since Uber has had numerous privacy and safety issues).

If you're more interested in the oddities that your fellow riders have left behind, though, let's take a closer look at the good work the Uber Lost & Found Index has been doing for a decade.