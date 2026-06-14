What Is The 70/30 Brake Rule For Motorcycles?

When you hit the brakes on your motorcycle, do you do so using the 70/30 rule? It's a guideline that helps you know how much stopping power should be distributed between your motorcycle's front and rear brakes. Under normal riding conditions, roughly 70% of your braking force should come from the front brake while the remaining 30% should come from the rear. Otherwise, you might just lose control of the bike.

As a rider puts on the brakes, the motorcycle's weight naturally shifts forward. That increases the load and available traction on the front tire while reducing the load on the rear. But because the front tire gains more grip during deceleration, it's able to generate much more stopping force than the rear tire. To account for all this, the best thing is to use both brakes rather than relying on one alone. That's where the 70/30 rule comes from. Using the front brakes alone can upset the chassis, giving you less stability and making the motorcycle harder to control. Proper rear-brake use helps stabilize the motorcycle and keeps the chassis balanced.

Applying your brakes properly is all about feel. The bike isn't designed to apply exactly 70% or 30% — you control manually that by how much pressure you apply to the brakes. It's a good idea to practice braking in non-traffic situations to learn how your bike is going to react to various amounts of pressure.